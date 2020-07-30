According to Spanish publication Sport, Arsenal have been joined by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in their pursuit of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho.

The Gunners have already had an offer knocked back for the former Liverpool midfielder and could make an effort to secure his signature in the coming weeks. Coutinho's Barcelona dream has not gone as planned, as he was cast aside by then-manager Ernesto Valverde.

The Brazilian international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and is set to return to Barcelona next month. Arsenal are interested in bringing him back the Premier League and are expected to make another offer shortly.

While Tottenham are also interested, Leicester have been mentioned as a wildcard destination for the Barcelona man, who could be tempted by a reunion with former manager Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium.

Rivaldo: "I doubt [Coutinho] can revive his career" at Barcelonahttps://t.co/xFolENlyBn — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 29, 2020

The report also suggests that Coutinho is eyeing a potential return to Liverpool. However, the Reds are unlikely to make a move for him and are expected to have a quiet summer to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barcelona are keen to cut their losses and offload the Brazilian, who has not satisfied expectations since his record-breaking move to the Camp Nou in January 2018.

Arsenal preparing for pivotal summer to complete on all fronts

Philippe Coutinho is a target for Arsenal this summer

Arsenal have reportedly been thwarted in their first attempt to sign Coutinho and it remains to be seen if they return with a better offer. The Gunners are preparing for an important summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to fine-tune his squad and make them a force to be reckoned with once again.

Advertisement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract situation is a significant cause for concern, with the Gabonese international yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Arsenal's second bid for Thomas Partey rejected by Atlético Madrid. By @ed_aarons and @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/xHbaaAzWF7 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) July 28, 2020

Arsenal could part ways with their talismanic striker if he fails to agree a deal but are reportedly confident that he will renew his contract.

Additionally, the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have been linked with moves away from the club. Arsenal are expected to cash in on a few players to fund potential incomings and have also been linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Also Read: Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho "adored in the Premier League," says agent