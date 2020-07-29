Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is eager to move to the Premier League this summer, according to super-agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Brazilian international joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan move in 2019 and looks set to return to Barcelona after the expiry of his temporary deal.

Coutinho has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with the likes of Arsenal, Leicester City and former club Liverpool mentioned as potential destinations.

Speaking to TalkSport, Joorabchian admitted that Coutinho is intrigued by the prospect of leaving Barcelona to return to the Premier League whilst also indicating that no decision will be made till the end of the Champions League campaign.

"Coutinho could still play for Barcelona," says agent

"Because the Champions League is going to run all the way until August 23, I think it will be difficult for players like Coutinho to make any commitment or move until that date."

“He has the Champions League at the moment and they have to qualify for the next round [against Chelsea], and then he could play Barcelona, believe it or not."

Despite enjoying a decent spell with Bayern, the Bundesliga champions confirmed that they will not sign Coutinho permanently.

The Brazilian's agent also affirmed that his Barcelona career is not over yet and could remain at the Camp Nou if he fails to secure a move to the Premier League.

“After the Champions League, it’s not been a secret that he wants to come back to the Premier League if he can; he loves playing in the Premier League and is adored in the Premier League."

"It is one of his priorities. but he is also not against staying at Barcelona, so it is very much open."

“There is much genuine interest in Philippe, because he is a great player and a big success. There is always interest.”

Coutinho's dream Barcelona move slowly turned into a nightmare, as he was cast aside by former manager Ernesto Valverde.

Coutinho with former Barcelona star and Liverpool target Thiago

Having sealed a loan move to Bayern Munich, Coutinho won the Bundesliga and the DfB Pokal with the Bavarian giants and could add the Champions League to his collection next month.

The 28-year-old has his heart set on a return to the Premier League and it remains to be seen if it comes to fruition.

