Ranking the 10 best Premier League players this season (2019-20)

The 2019-20 Premier League season drew to a dramatic climax, as the most unprecedented campaign in the modern era finally concluded after over 11 months. Footballing activity was suspended in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, as top-flight came to a half for three and a half months.

Since the resumption of the Premier League last month, there has been plenty of drama and controversy. Liverpool were finally crowned champions of England for the first time in over 30 years, while the race for the top four spots and the battle to avoid relegation was decided on the final day of the season.

Eventually, Chelsea and Manchester United joined the Reds and Manchester City in the top four after recording victories on matchday 38. Norwich City dropped to the Championship after a solitary season in the top-flight and they were joined by Bournemouth and Watford this week.

Liverpool's coronation was the highlight of the season, as Jurgen Klopp's side dominated the Premier League from start to finish and broke numerous long-standing records on their way to a historic triumph.

Unsurprisingly, most of the standout performers in the Premier League this season belong to the Merseyside outfit, as they finished the season with a staggering 99 points from 38 games.

As the longest season in Premier League history concluded with its fair share of drama, here are the ten best players ranked based on their performances this season.

#10 Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes took the Premier League by storm since joining Manchester United in January

January signing Bruno Fernandes galvanized a lacklustre Manchester United since his arrival and rescued their faltering league season. The Red Devils were languishing outside the top-four prior to his arrival and had virtually thrown in the towel in their pursuit of a Champions League spot.

The Portuguese midfielder breathed new life into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team and spearheaded them to a third-place finish, as he took the Premier League by storm with his energy and industry from the centre of the park.

Fernandes made 14 Premier League appearances for Manchester United since making his debut in February and remains unbeaten in the competition. In his short time in England, the 25-year-old recorded eight goals and also picked up back to back Premier League Player of the Month awards.

The former Sporting midfielder has been one of the best January signings in recent history and looks set to play a key role in shaping Manchester United's future.

#9 Danny Ings | Southampton

Danny Ings enjoyed his best-ever Premier League season

Danny Ings finally overcame his hellish spell with injuries and enjoyed a stunning season with Southampton in the Premier League. The England international spearheaded Ralph Hasenhuttl's side to an 11th place finish and enjoyed his most productive season in the top-flight with 22 league goals to his name.

Known for his tireless work rate and finishing ability in and around the penalty area, Ings produced the goods consistently for the Saints and put himself in the reckoning for a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

The 28-year-old thrived in a high-pressing counter-attacking system and flourished as the focal point of a well-drilled Southampton side. Ings' performances warrant a spot on the list, as he finally put aside his injury struggles and scored more than 20 goals for the Saints.

