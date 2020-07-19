The 2019-20 Premier League season has been the most unforgettable campaign in the modern era. The coronavirus outbreak in Europe meant all footballing activity was suspended in the continent for the first time since World War 2.

However, after the three months hiatus owing to the global pandemic, the Premier League made its much-awaited return last month.

Liverpool's exploits have been the talk of the current season, as the Reds dominated the league campaign right from the get-go and sealed their first title in over 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the Premier League title with seven games to spare and could finish the season with 99 points - the second-highest tally in the history of the competition.

Much like any other league season, several top players have enhanced their reputations with stellar performances, while a handful of star names have failed to produce the goods.

On that note, we look at 10 Premier League players who have exceeded expectations and played significant roles for their respective clubs this season.

#10 Dominic Calvert-Lewin | Everton

Calvert-Lewin has impressed under Carlo Ancelotti

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin finally came of age this season, almost four years after his move to the Premier League. The 23-year-old has the chief beneficiary of Carlo Ancelotti's arrival at Goodison Park and led the line to devastating effect for the Toffees.

Since the Italian's appointment in December 2019, Calvert-Lewin has recorded eight goals and an assist in the Premier League, including important strikes against Manchester United and Arsenal.

The former Sheffield United striker has been one of the most improved players of the current campaign and is reaping the rewards of having an experienced manager at the helm.

#9 Mason Mount | Chelsea

Mason Mount has been one of Lampard's go-to players this season

Mason Mount made a massive impression on loan at Derby County last season, where he flourished under Frank Lampard. A year on, the pair have come a long way after reuniting at Stamford Bridge.

Having taken over as Chelsea manager, Lampard has continued to play a pivotal role in Mount's development as a player and the youngster has impressed with a series of eye-catching displays.

The 21-year-old is an energetic presence in the midfield and also has a keen eye for goal, having notched up six goals in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

Mount has featured in all but one league game this season and has been one of Lampard's most reliable performers in midfield, as he continues to make a name for himself as one of the most exciting talents in the country.

