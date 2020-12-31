Reports: Arsenal and Manchester United set to revive interest in Max Aarons 

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to revive their interest in Norwich City's Max Aarons.

The report comes from the Express, who claim that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will track Aarons this January. The other team understood to be interested is Manchester United.

The right-back's meteoric rise in standards and market value since the start of last season has resulted in varied interest, and it is said that Manchester United are ahead of the North London sides only in terms of their financial powers.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are huge admirers of the youngster, but there have been no official bids registered yet.

Manchester United have Max Aarons in their radar by months and he’s appreciated. No official bid or anything advanced at the moment, he’s not close to join #mufc now. 🔴



Moises Caicedo: it’s up to Man Utd. Contacts on but no decision made yet. Other clubs also interested. 🇪🇨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2020

Arsenal and Manchester United require Aarons for different reasons

Manchester United and Arsenal target Max Aarons recently amassed 100 appearances for Norwich City

Arsenal have also been keeping a keen eye on Aarons and they have shortlisted him as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin in the long term.

Aarons was a silver lining in Norwich City's horrendous return to the Premier League last season. His energy, footballing IQ and timing of overlapping runs caught the eye of many.

The Englishman, who is one amongst several wonderful right-backs in England, has once again made the headlines for Championship leaders Norwich this season.

A close second in the MOTM vote...



Outstanding once again tonight, @maxaarons2! 💫 pic.twitter.com/N72aS540Gf — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 16, 2020

Still only 20, the Manchester United and Arsenal target amassed 100 appearances for the Canaries earlier this month. His coach Daniel Farke praised his abilities, saying:

“Max is outstanding in many topics. I can’t praise him enough for what he has done since his first appearance. When you have the clubs interested in him who were interested it is easy to lose the ground under the feet. Maybe you think you know everything about football."

"He is always looking to work harder. Never ill, never injured. If the best clubs in the world are interested then maybe there is not that much more space to improve."

While Manchester United wish to improve their quality and provide much-needed competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Arsenal are targeting him as a replacement for Bellerin. The latter could reportedly leave Arsenal in 2021 and has been linked with a return to former club Barcelona.

It'll be interesting to see if Norwich City sell Aarons to either Manchester United, Arsenal or Spurs in January, with promotion on the cards after the turn of the year.

