Reports: Arsenal offer Shkodran Mustafi to Inter Milan

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has struggled to break into the first team this season, and it now appears that he could be offered a way out of the Emirates by Inter Milan.

According to Sport Witness, the Gunners have offered the German to the Serie A side and are desperate to sell the player this month. Mustafi’s current contract expires in the summer, and he will be able to leave the Emirates for free.

The German defender joined Arsenal in the summer of 2016 from Valencia and enjoyed a decent debut campaign with the Gunners. Since then, Mustafi has been in and out of the team and has never really cemented his place in the starting eleven.

The German defender’s struggles have continued under Mikel Arteta, and he only has three appearances in the Premier League this season, all coming from the bench.

The Arsenal manager does not rate the player too highly, which is why a move to Inter Milan might actually work in Mustafi’s favor. It also helps the Serie A side address a burning issue at the back.

Antonio Conte is reportedly on the lookout for a new defender after Danilo D’Ambrosio was ruled out for weeks due to a knee injury picked up in Wednesday’s game against Sampdoria.

Inter Milan believe that Arsenal's Mustafi could be a perfect low-cost replacement for D'Ambrosio.

Mikel Arteta wants up to eight players gone over the January and summer transfer windows in order to speed up his overhaul of the Arsenal squad.



Among those seen as dispensable are Shkodran Mustafi, Elneny, Nelson, Chambers, Balogun, Willock as well as Ozil, Sokratis, Kolasinac — Z (@ZRAFC) January 6, 2021

The 28-year-old's stock has been on a downward trajectory at the Emirates for a while now, and Arsenal remain eager to offload Mustafi this month. But Inter Milan are considering their options carefully, even though they are open to signing the German defender.

Shkodran Mustafi wants to move to a top club to revive his career

Mustafi has generated interest from a host of clubs, including Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Genoa, but has rejected offers to join them. He prefers a move to a top club like Inter Milan or Barcelona to revive his career. The Blaugrana were reportedly offered the opportunity to sign the player last month, but there have been no concrete developments so far.

Genoa have also made an approach with Arsenal for Shkodran Mustafi in the past few days. (@DiMarzio) pic.twitter.com/KRFQfSUN9y — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) January 5, 2021

On the other hand, Inter Milan would prefer to sign Mustafi for free in the summer, but understand that there’s a degree of risk associated with that decision.

The Serie A giants are aware that the Arsenal defender could go ahead and join another club by the end of this month, which would leave them ruing their chance.