Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen for cheaper than the £16.9 million the Italian giants spent to sign him from Tottenham in January.

Eriksen joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 and was named the club's Player of the Year in his debut season. During his seven years at the club, he was also named the club's Player of the Year in the 2016–17 season and was included in the 2017–18 PFA Team of the Year.

In the 2018–19 season, Christian Eriksen became only the second player after David Beckham to record 10+ assists in four successive Premier League seasons. The Dane was arguably one of Tottenham's most important players during his time with the North London side.

Arsenal have been offered a cut-price deal to sign Christian Eriksen, sources have told @JamesOlley.



The Gunners have been informed that Eriksen would consider joining them despite spending seven years at Tottenham: https://t.co/Ttejr6QhTa pic.twitter.com/OLpNW6veSX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2020

Arsenal could be offered the chance to sign Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen for a meager £12 million

Eriksen has struggled to find form at Inter

Eriksen, however, decided against signing a contract extension with Tottenham and left the club in January 2020. The attacking midfielder joined Inter Milan and became a part of Antonio Conte's project with the Nerazzurri.

Christian Eriksen signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Inter but has quickly fallen out of favor under manager Antonio Conte, and the club are now keen to get rid of the former Tottenham man. Inter's chief execute Giuseppe Marotta revealed that they will "evaluate the situation" and "do not have to force a player to stay when he asks to leave".

According to ESPN, many clubs have been made aware of Christian Eriksen's availability, with a host of Premier League clubs reportedly interested in the Denmark international. His former club Tottenham have reportedly ruled out re-signing their former star, but Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal have registered an interest in the playmaker.

The Gunners have struggled for creativity and goals this season, and are on the lookout for an attacking midfielder who will provide service to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Advertisement

All the very latest on Christian Eriksen's future amid links with a move to Arsenal. https://t.co/4SoWUtrHOA — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) November 24, 2020

Sources have claimed that Christian Eriksen could be available for as little as £12 million in January, a price that will appeal to Arsenal, given that their transfer budget was heavily depleted after their signed Thomas Partey for £45 million this summer.

Arsenal will, however, have to get rid of exiled midfielder Mesut Ozil before they can consider signing Eriksen. The German has been frozen out of the Arsenal squad by Mikel Arteta but is still on a mammoth £350,000 per week salary.

Arsenal will have to find a way to get rid of Ozil before pursuing a deal for any new attacking midfielder.