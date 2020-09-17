Reports: Arsenal to sell three players to fund Houssem Aouar deal

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are eager to buy Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer and have reportedly tabled a bid of £36 million for the player. Lyon are rumored to be holding out for a bid of £54 million for Aouar, who has attracted attention from Juventus, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Arsenal this summer.

Funds have been tight for Arsenal, not just this summer, but over the last couple of seasons. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in England, but since the construction of the Emirates Stadium, in 2006, the club has been in debt, and the implications of that debt has been seen in their transfer dealings.

Arsenal has, however, made some big money signings in recent years, where they have brought in Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Nicolas Pepe, for a combined total of approximately £180 million.

The Gunners are strapped for cash this summer due to the negative financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mikel Arteta has spent €40 million this summer on Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari but has otherwise resorted to signing players on loan or on free transfers.

Arsenal are seemingly not done with their transfer business this summer. The North London club are eager to bring in a top-quality midfielder this summer after making improvements to their attack and defence earlier in the transfer window.

Arsenal have to sell players to make space for Houssem Aouar

Arsenal, have been linked with moves for Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid and Houssem Aouar of Lyon, both of whom would setback the Gunners £50 million each. Arsenal have, therefore, transfer listed some of their prominent first team players in a bid to raise funds to sign Partey or Aouar.

Arsenal have reportedly transfer-listed Lucas Torreira, Sokratis Papastathapolous, and Sead Kolasinac. Lucas Torreira has been the subject of interest from Italian club Torino in Italy and will command a fee of £22 million.

Veteran defender Sokratis came to Arsenal with high expectations, after being one of Dortmund's standout performers in his time at the club. But Sokratis has been a bit of a disappointment at Arsenal, making errors, and failing to adapt to the pace and the physicality of the English game. Sokratis has attracted interest from Napoli.

Sead Kolasinac has all the attributes required to succeed in the Premier League, and was a fan favorite during his first few months at the Emirates. A dip in form, the signing of Kieran Tierney, and the emergence of Bukayo Saka, has sent Kolasinac down the pecking order at Arsenal. Kolasinac has been linked with a move to West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Arsenal's chase of Houssem Aouar may take some time to materialize, as the club not only have to raise funds but also make space in the squad for Aouar.

Aouar would not only command a large transfer fee but will have high wage demands. Therefore the sales of some first-team players may be required before Arsenal dive into the transfer market.