According to reports published by sources in the English media, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is willing to join Arsenal only if he receives a significant hike in his weekly wages. The French midfielder has been pursued by Arsenal for several weeks now and the Gunners are yet to bring Partey to the club.

Thomas Partey has had a good season with Atletico Madrid and is unlikely to stay at the Spanish club. The highly-rated midfielder has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs and is likely to move to England next season.

Arsenal has struggled in the Premier League this season and was is a dismal position in the EPL table under Unai Emery. The Gunners have suffered from a lack of defensive solidity and have often relied on the tactical brilliance of their manager Mikel Arteta to bail them out of trouble.

While Arsenal did finish the season on a positive note, the fans of the club expect a top-four finish and the current Arsenal squad is not good enough to meet their lofty expectations. Mikel Arteta needs to reinforce his Arsenal side this summer and Thomas Partey would be the perfect addition.

Thomas Partey reveals his wage demands to Arsenal

Thomas Partey has enjoyed a good season

Thomas Partey has been one of Atletico Madrid's most important players this season. The tenacious midfielder provides plenty of energy and drive to his side in the middle of the pitch and can add a different dimension to an Arsenal squad that has struggled defensively this season.

Thomas Partey can function as a box-to-box midfielder or a defensive midfielder and possesses the skills that could serve a crucial need at Arsenal. The likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira have failed to impress Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Thomas Partey could potentially take their place in the side.

Atletico Madrid values the midfielder at over £45 million and will want to be paid the full amount for the talented star. Arsenal needs to sell a few players to raise funds for Thomas Partey's signing.

In addition to Atletico Madrid's considerable demands, Thomas Partey has also asked for a raise in salary. According to a report published by the Athletic, the French superstar will join Arsenal only if he is paid in excess of £200,000 per week in wages.

Arsenal will have to shell out nearly £10.4 million to meet Thomas Partey's demands and keep the French midfielder at the club. The Gunners also pay a fair share of their wage bill to out-of-favour German star Mesut Ozil and would not want to further burden the coffers of the club.

Arsenal finished in a lowly eighth place in the Premier League table and has paid the price for failing to reinforce its suspect defence this season. The Gunners need to invest in the right players in this transfer window to remain relevant in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal did manage to win the FA Cup this season after excellent victories against Chelsea and Manchester City and Mikel Arteta has what it takes to elevate the Gunners to the highest echelons of English football.

