Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham are among a number of Premier League powerhouses eyeing a move for Cruz Azul talisman Orbelin Pineda.

The report comes from 90Min, who claim that no fewer than seven English teams are interested in the Mexican. Pineda, after a number of offers, has supposedly decided to switch to one of Europe's elite competitions.

Pineda presently plies his trade at Liga MX club Cruz Azul, having signed from Guadalajara in 2018 for close to £10 million.

He was on Manchester City's radar earlier in his career, but decided against pursuing a dream transfer away from his home country. Now, London clubs Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham have reportedly sent scouts to study his game in detail.

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham lead the race for Pineda

Arsenal and Tottenham target Orbelin Pineda started his football career at Queretaro

The 24-year-old began his journey at Queretaro, spending two years in their youth system before making a breakthrough to the senior team in 2014. He netted nine goals across 59 appearances in two seasons.

The Arsenal and Tottenham target then moved to Guadalajara, but was transferred to Cruz Azul during the 2018-19 season. He has netted just once this season, but an expressive style of play has attracted various teams in England.

Manchester City were the closest to signing him in 2016. The main reason for the same was his versatility. Pineda can play anywhere up front, down the flanks or as a deep-lying playmaker.

Arsenal and Tottenham have understandably expressed their interest due to his ability to read the game, weigh passes to perfection, and find space on the pitch.

Former Guadalajara boss Matias Almeyda had hailed Pineda, saying:

"It's normal that Orbelin is being talked about. He's one of those players that has to end up in a great European club. He has the talent and the attributes. It is normal that clubs in Europe look at the best players. More will come in [for Pineda]. I'm totally sure."

Wolves, Everton, Southampton, and Newcastle are also understood to be keeping a keen eye on him.

Manchester City were one of the first English clubs to scout Arsenal and Spurs target Pineda, back in 2016

Pineda's contract expires in 2021, meaning this could be the right time for the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham among the suitors to snap him up for the ideal price.

Arsenal and Spurs, meanwhile, turn their attention to the Europa League after collecting impressive victories over the weekend.

While Tottenham moved to third place in the Premier League table with a 2-1 victory over Brighton, Arsenal were helped by a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty against Manchester United.

Both teams are favorites to go through their respective groups in UEL.

