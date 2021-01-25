Reports: AS Monaco offer 3-year deal to Lucas Torreira

AS Monaco are reportedly willing to offer Lucas Torreira a way out of Arsenal. The Uruguay international is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid, where he has failed to make a significant impact.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, AS Monaco have offered Lucas Torreira a three-year-deal. The midfielder has been a peripheral figure at Atletico Madrid and has been starved of regular playing time under Diego Simeone since joining the club on loan last summer.

The 24-year-old has started just two league games for Atletico Madrid. He was heavily linked with a move to Serie A earlier this month, with Torino rumoured to be interested in taking him on loan for the rest of the season.

Lucas Torreira was a fan favourite at Arsenal after he joined the club from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018. He was a regular starter for the club under former Arsenal coach, Unai Emery, but fell down the pecking order once the club hired Mikel Arteta as manager.

The former Sampdoria man will be keen to join a club where he will get regular playing time. A departure from Atletico Madrid midway through the season looks unlikely, but Arsenal will look to sell him this summer.

Lucas Torreira is to leave Atletico Madrid and return to Arsenal with the view of finding him a new club. Monaco and Fiorentina have been linked with the former offering the player a 3-year deal. [TuttoMercato] pic.twitter.com/OEdF4oF7ly — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) January 24, 2021

Arsenal likely to hold out until the summer to get a better price for Lucas Torreira

Arsenal have spent much of their January transfer window selling or loaning out players who do not have a future at the club in the eyes of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have already parted ways with Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis, and Mesut Ozil this month.

Arsenal will not be opposed to the idea of letting Lucas Torreria leave the club permanently, given that Mikel Arteta already deemed him as surplus to requirements last summer.

The north London giants will, however, look to get a good price for the Uruguayan. Given that the midfielder is still 24 and is currently playing in one of the top teams in Europe, the club will look to get back a majority of the £26 million they spent to sign him in 2018.

RUMORS: AS Monaco has offered a 3-year contract to Arsenal's Lucas Torreira, who is currently on loan at Atletico. Arsenal is considering to talk with the French side. Monaco's offer is €18m but Arsenal want €30m (£25m) to sell. #AFC 🔴⚪ — London Sources™ (@LondonSources) January 24, 2021

AS Monaco are unlikely to pay such an amount in January, and Atletico Madrid may be opposed to letting go of Lucas Torreira midway through his season-long loan spell. This, therefore, looks like a deal that could take place this summer.