According to Madrid-based daily AS, Atletico Madrid are set to begin talks with Arsenal, over the signing of midfielder Lucas Torreira. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has reportedly made contact with Torreira personally, and is now keen on signing the Uruguayan on a season-long loan deal.

Lucas Torreira has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, after attracting interest from Italian club Torino, and more recently Atletico Madrid. Arsenal are reportedly listening to offers in the range of £20 million for Torreira.

Arsenal have been strapped for cash this transfer window, and are hence rumored to be willing to sell Torreira, in order to raise funds to chase their top transfer targets. Arsenal's top transfer target this summer is undoubtedly Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Arsenal have signed six players this summer, but have only spent a total of €40 million. The club have resorted to signing players for free, or on season-long loans. Arsenal will however have to break the bank in order to sign their top target, Thomas Partey.

Diego Simeone has told Lucas Torreira that he wants him at Atletico Madrid.



Atletico keen to sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal which could see Thomas Partey head to the Emirates

Arsenal will look to sell Torreira in a player plus cash deal for Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has been valued at £50 million by Atletico Madrid, a sum that Arsenal cannot currently afford given their current financial situation. Arsenal will be looking to include Torreira in any deal involving Thomas Partey, to reduce their financial burden. The Gunners will aim to negotiate a Torreira-plus-cash deal, in a bid to sign Partey from Atletico.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sees Thomas Partey as the final piece of the puzzle, which he requires to assemble his squad. Arteta,has strengthened both attack and defense this summer, but Arsenal are short on a quality, aggressive and tenacious midfielder.

Lucas Torreira is the type of player that may thrive at Atletico Madrid under the mentorship of Diego Simeone. Torreira is a hardworking midfielder who specialises in winning the ball back for his team and protecting the back four.

A midfielder swap deal could prove to beneficial for both Arsenal and Atletico. It would see Atletico make a sizeable profit on a player they developed through their youth system, and Arsenal would add a top quality midfielder to their squad in the form of Partey.

Atletico, however, will face stiff competition for Lucas Torreira from Italina club Torino, who have been linked with a permanent move for Torreira all summer.