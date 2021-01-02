Reports: Atletico Madrid want to prise away Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette

Atletico Madrid are looking at Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette to replace Diego Costa, after the Spanish side decided to terminate Costa's contract last week. Lacazette is Arsenal's top scorer this season, but has put in mixed performances since coming to the Emirates.

Diego Simeone has been a big fan of the Frenchman since his time at Lyon, but could never get a deal over the line for the striker. Now with Costa off their books, Atletico Madrid are a man short in the striker department, with Luis Suarez being the only recognized frontman in the squad.

According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, Simeone has asked the Atletico Madrid higher-ups to find a replacement for Costa as soon as possible. The club has been linked with moves for Napoli's Arkiadusz Milik and Leeds United's Rodrigo, but there hasn't been anything concrete yet.

Speaking to Kiss Kiss Napoli, Venerato said:

"Simeone has asked Andrea Berta to be quick because he needs a striker. They evaluate other profiles, the latest being Lacazette. Loren Moron was offered, as well as Origi."

Lacazette looks to have finally found his form again for Arsenal. The French forward went 2 months without scoring for the Gunners, but has now scored in three consecutive games. Lacazette came off the bench against Brighton to net Arsenal's winner at the weekend, and the forward will most likely lead the line for the Gunners against West Brom tonight.

Arsenal cannot afford to lose Lacazette to Atletico Madrid right now

Alexandre Lacazette scored the winner against Brighton

Arsenal have found it hard to score goals all season, as they have been stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League. Lacazette would be a huge loss to Mikel Arteta's side, as the French striker has been Arsenal's top scorer in all competitions this season.

With club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling to find his goal-scoring form, Arsenal will be relying on Lacazette to shoulder the burden. With the January transfer window open, Arteta will be looking to bring in reinforcements in the form of a creative midfielder who can create chances.

🇫🇷 Alexandre Lacazette has now scored more Premier League goals this season than:



- Timo Werner

- Raheem Sterling

- Sergio Aguero

- Gabriel Jesus

- Edinson Cavani

- Anthony Martial



Give this man the respect he deserves! pic.twitter.com/ktMEllaW3v — ArsenalsRelated 🔴 (@ArsenalsRelated) December 29, 2020

Atletico Madrid would do well to prise away Lacazette from Arsenal during this window.