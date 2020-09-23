Reports: Barcelona close to agreeing 5-year-deal for Norwich right-back Max Aarons

Barcelona are close to agreeing on a five-year-deal for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, according to a report by Spanish outlet Sport.

It is rumored that the La Liga giants would have to pay Norwich City £20 million plus an additional £10 million in add-ons for Aarons, although Barcelona are reportedly trying to negotiate a cheaper price.

Barcelona agree personal terms with Max Aarons over shock transfer - but move hangs in the balance https://t.co/RFZs7g2JB7 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 23, 2020

Barcelona move in for Max Aarons after Sergino Dest chooses Bayern Munich

Norwich City v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

Ajax right-back Sergino Dest was reportedly Barcelona's first choice to fill the position vacated by Nelson Semedo, who left the La Liga side for Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal said to be worth €30 million.

Dest, however, is rumored to be close to joining Bundesliga and European champions Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old is seen as one of the best young talents in Europe and was courted by some of the top teams in the continent, but has his heart set on a move to Germany.

Barcelona, however, have reportedly claimed that Max Aarons was their top target to fill the right-back position.

The Catalan club have been linked with a move for Aarons all summer, and have reportedly had two bids for him turned down, as they offered to sign the 20-year-old on loan without an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Max Aarons has already made 79 appearances for Norwich, with a number of them coming in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Norwich, however, were relegated last season and are looking to sell some of their top assets in order to bring in some money into the club.

The signing of Max Aarons would be one for the future and would mark the start of the Ronald Koeman revolution at Barcelona.

Koeman has tried to clear out players that he deems surplus to requirements such as Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez. He seems to be targeting younger players who have room to grow and develop.

In his nascent career, Max Aarons has already shown glimpses of his potential and looks to have all the qualities of a future star.

Aarons has been linked with a move to some of the big English Premier League clubs as well, but seems to have his heart set on playing under Koeman and alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.