"I will continue here" - Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite squashes exit rumors, vows to fight for his place

Martin Braithwaite has spoken up concerning his future at the Camp Nou. He has stated he will fight for his place despite Barcelona being in the market for another forward.

Braithwaite is well behind Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the attacking pecking order. It is now suggested that Barcelona could dive into the market to bolster their ranks.

However, the Denmark international has vowed to remain at Camp Nou and fight for a spot in Ronald Koeman’s team.

🎙 | Martin Braithwaite: "There is no option for me to leave Barça now or in the summer. Next year I will be here fighting for my objectives." pic.twitter.com/BUBiElEjiS — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) January 11, 2021

Speaking to Spanish news outlet TV3, Braithwaite said:

“There is no option to leave Barca in this winter market. And not at the end of the season. Next year I will continue here fighting for my goals. This season we have the chance to win many titles and this is my ambition. I don't think about anything other than winning these trophies. That's why I get up every morning and work so hard.”

Barcelona could sell Braithwaite to fund new signings

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

It is rumored that Barcelona are open to selling Braithwaite to free up funds for new arrivals, but the 29-year-old has revealed he has no plans to quit the Camp Nou this winter.

However, the Denmark international claims he would welcome competition, despite being a back-up option for the Spanish giants.

Advertisement

“I like that other players are sought out. It is supposed to be like that in a club like this, which aspires to have the best in the world. You need to have internal competition. You can't trust everything to a small group of players. Only in this way will you get the most out of the players and the team in each game. It doesn't scare me, it motivates me."

Braithwaite was a shock transfer for Barcelona after completing a £15 million move from Leganes in February 2020. He joined after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for over five months.

Amazing performance tonight. Super Cup next up 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gebYo8j7Xi — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) January 9, 2021

Since his move, the Dane has registered 30 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring six goals and creating one assist for his teammates.