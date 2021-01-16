Reports: Barcelona goalkeeper Neto will move to Arsenal only if he is guaranteed a starting spot 

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto has been linked to a move to Arsenal, but the Brazilian will not move to the Emirates simply to warm the bench.

According to Sportslens, the Brazilian will join the Gunners only if they can assure him of a place in the starting eleven. Arsenal are keen to add competition in the squad fort Bernd Leno and are interested in signing the Barcelona keeper.

Neto rose through the ranks at Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense and made 36 appearances for the first team before making the move to Italy to join Fiorentina. The Brazilian managed 101 appearances for La Viola over five seasons before catching the eye of Juventus scouts.

He subsequently moved to Turin where he served mostly as a backup goalkeeper before joining Valencia two years later in 2017. Barcelona came calling in the summer of 2019 and the Brazilian has been the club's second-choice keeper at the Camp Nou ever since.

Arsenal signed Runar Alex Runarsson as a replacement for the outgoing Emiliano Martinez earlier in the summer. Unfortunately, the Icelandic goalkeeper has struggled so far at the Emirates. The Gunners are already looking for a better option and believe that the Barcelona keeper would be an ideal signing.

Neto | Player refusing Arsenal move unless he’s guaranteed starting spot – Transfer details not discussed yethttps://t.co/ed5zGYibkd #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 15, 2021

However, Neto is unwilling to leave the Camp Nou for another number two role. The Brazilian wants assurances from the Gunners that he is going to fight for the number one spot with Bernd Leno. Arsenal are yet to provide him such a guarantee even though they have informed the player that he would have his opportunities.

Barcelona player’s agent yet to talk to Arsenal about the possibility of a move

The player’s agent is yet to talk to Arsenal and it is not clear whether the two parties will opt for a loan deal or a permanent move. It is also not clear whether Barcelona will be willing to let Neto leave within two years of joining the club.

Advertisement

⚠️ Arsenal are once again interested in Neto. The English club had asked about him in the summer. Barça is asking for 21M, but Arsenal would prefer a loan deal [sky sports] — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) January 14, 2021

The Premier League side are slowly getting back to their best after a troubling run of form in the middle. Arsenal were close to the relegation zone at one time this season but now find themselves at 11th place in the table.

Even though the goalkeeping position has not been an area of concern for Mikel Arteta, the Gunners would benefit from having a player with Neto’s experience in the squad.