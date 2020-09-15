Reports: Barcelona and Inter Milan agree on a deal for Arturo Vidal

Barcelona midfield dynamo Arturo Vidal is set to join Serie A giants Inter Milan after the two clubs have reportedly come to an agreement.

RAC1 reports that the La Liga outfit has agreed to sanction the sale of the 33-year-old Chilean midfielder to Antonio Conte's side for a token fee of €500,000.

Vidal is in the final year of his contract and with no extension in sight, coupled with the player's own desire to leave the club, Barcelona were reportedly happy to allow him to leave without Inter having to pay an exorbitant sum.

Vidal made 43 appearances for Barcelona in the recently concluded 2019/20 season, but never really was a part of former coach Quique Setien's plans.

New coach Ronald Koeman has apparently decided that the midfielder won't be part of his first-team setup and is free to leave.

Vidal has reportedly already agreed to a two-year contract with Antonio Conte's side that will see him earn €6 million per season as wages. It is thought that he will fly to Italy sometime this week to complete his medical and formalize the deal.

Barcelona get a move on in the transfer market

New manager Ronaldo Koeman has begun to sculpt the Barcelona squad in his image, having also allowed Ivan Rakitic to leave. It is also believed that Lyon forward Memphis Depay is on his way to sign with Barcelona, after the Ligue 1 club reportedly accepted a €30m bid for his services.

Antoine Griezmann has been afforded a huge show of faith after he was offered the number 7 jersey for the club, while it was also reported that out of favour Coutinho will be given a run in the team. The swap deal of Arthur for Miralem Pjanic is also promising.

Koeman's biggest win, however, is Lionel Messi deciding to stay at the club. The Argentinian talisman was vocal about his desire to leave the club on a free after their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich.

However, Barcelona and La Liga prevented his exit by insisting that his €700m release clause was still valid and that interested parties must pay the full amount to sign the player.

Unwilling to duke it out with Barcelona, 'the club of his life', in the courts, Messi decided to revoke his decision to leave and announced that he would see out his contract at the club.