As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are prioritizing the signing of Lyon attacker Memphis Depay in the coming week.

Memphis Depay has been linked with a move to Barcelona all summer, with new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman identifying him as a top target, along with Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool. Depay has enjoyed a successful spell at Lyon after moving to the club in January 2017, after enduring a miserable season-and-a-half at Manchester United.

Memphis Depay has been reborn at Lyon, scoring 58 goals and providing 43 assists in 142 appearances for the club. Depay played a key role in Lyon's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, where they lost to eventual champions Bayern Munich.

Barcelona keen to add Memphis Depay to their squad this summer after selling Luis Suarez to Atletico

Can Memphis Depay turn around Barca's fortune?

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is familiar with Depay and his style of playing, having managed the attacker during time as the Netherlands national team manager. Depay was part of the squad Koeman led to a UEFA Nations League silver medal.

Barcelona are desperate to add some new faces to their squad this summer as they embark on the Ronald Koeman revolution, which marks the start of a new era.

The club have let go of Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo this summer, and are looking to sign new players to replace those who have departed.

Barcelona were reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, but have been priced out of a deal for the striker with Sociedad demanding that Isak's £64 million release clause be met.

Memphis Depay would be a much cheaper option than Alexander Isak, with the Dutchman reportedly being valued at £28 million by Lyon. Barcelona will, however, face competition from AC Milan, who have registered an interest in Depay.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for a right-back, having sanctioned the sale of Nelson Semedo to Wolves. They have been linked with a move for Sergino Dest and Max Aarons, but seemed to have now switched their focus to signing a forward, after selling Luis Suarez to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have received major backlash from their fans and pundits for the way they handled Luis Suarez's departure, with club icon Lionel Messi posting a public rant towards the Barcelona board.

The club will need to make sign some exciting signings to hide their current state of disarray and their past transfer failings, as they look to recover from a horrendous end to the 2019-20 season.