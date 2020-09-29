According to ESPN, Barcelona will make one final attempt to sign Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia before the October 5th transfer deadline.

Barcelona have reportedly already submitted a bid of €10 million, which was swiftly rejected by Manchester City. Manchester City are reportedly listening to offers in the range of €30 million for Eric Garcia.

Garcia was a product of La Masia, the Barcelona academy, before joining Manchester City in 2017. After making his debut for Manchester City in December of 2018, Garcia has found himself playing as a centre-back in Manchester City's starting XI with increasing regularity, due to injuries suffered by some of the first-choice senior centre-backs, and the departure of club captain Vincent Kompany.

Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones' dip in form has meant that Eric Garcia has seen regular playing time in a Manchester City shirt. Garcia, however, has only a year remaining on his current deal, and is reportedly keen to go back to Barcelona, and play for the club where he started his football dream.

Barcelona looking to bring back former youth product Eric Garcia from Manchester City

Eric Garcia is a product of La Masial

Barcelona have started a new era under newly appointed head-coach Ronald Koeman. The Koeman revolution has seen the departure of some of Barcelona's high earning players such as Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, and Nelson Semedo this summer.

The aforementioned players were reportedly told by Ronald Koeman that they are not a part of his plans for Barcelona and were therefore allowed to leave for the right price.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is looking to stamp his authority on the club and revamp the squad, after taking over a club that was humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Barcelona are reportedly close to announcing the sign of exciting young full-back Sergino Dest from Ajax and are now focusing on adding a new centre-half. Barcelona have identified their former youth-product, Eric Garcia, as the right man for the job.