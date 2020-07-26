According to Mundo Deportivo via MEN, Barcelona will consider offers for Antoine Griezmann this summer, as Manchester United consider rekindling their interest in the Frenchman.

The World Cup winner has blown hot and cold since his big-money move to the Catalan club last summer and could be shown the door in the upcoming transfer window.

Barça will tell every club who ask for Griezmann that he's not for sale, but the truth is Barça would listen if a great offer comes in. [md] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 25, 2020

Manchester United were desperate to sign Griezmann in the summer of 2017 and almost landed him under Jose Mourinho. However, Atletico Madrid were slapped with a transfer ban at the time, due to which the attacker chose to remain with Diego Simeone's side as a token of goodwill.

Having rejected a move to Barcelona in 2018, Griezmann finally moved to the Camp Nou in the following year in a big-money deal.

Despite scoring 15 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season, the 29-year-old has struggled to live up to the hype and cut a frustrated figure in the shadow of Lionel Messi.

Griezmann back on Manchester United's radar as Barcelona dream turns into a nightmare

Antoine Griezmann's dream Barcelona move has not gone as planned

Griezmann is not a priority target for Manchester United as things stand and it remains unlikely that the Red Devils will make a move for him.

However, reports suggest that the record English champions will monitor his situation in the coming weeks, with Paris Saint-Germain being mentioned as his potential destination if he were to leave Barcelona.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add to his squad this summer to make Manchester United a force to be reckoned with. The Red Devils have been linked with a big-money deal for Jadon Sancho, who is a top target for the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Jadon @Sanchooo10 2019/2020 | Goals | Assists | Skills | 4K HD | The Movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/twKV5nAKyi — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 22, 2020

The Englishman enjoyed a stunning season with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and is ready to take the next step to further his development. Manchester United are leading the race to secure his signature and are expected to make an official offer in the coming weeks.

Despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Devils could splash the cash this summer to add more quality to their squad. Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is also a target for the club, while Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes' name has also been mentioned.

