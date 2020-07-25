According to Le10Sport, Manchester United have rekindled interest in Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye. The Senegalese midfielder has been an excellent addition for the Parisian outfit and has been a reliable performer for the Ligue 1 side since joining from Everton in 2019.

However, PSG could let go off Gueye and a handful of other star names like Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler, as they aim to fine-tune their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The 30-year-old has no intention of leaving the French capital this summer but Manchester United have taken notice of his situation if he does decide to make a move.

#mufc are interested in PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye.



[via Le10Sport] — United News Hub (@UnitedNewsHub) July 25, 2020

The Red Devils were amongst the club interested in Gueye when he was at Everton. However, the move failed to materialize, as he secured a £30 million move to PSG in the summer of 2019.

Idrissa Gueye has been linked with a move for Manchester United

The former Toffees midfielder has featured 32 times for Thomas Tuchel's side this season and looks set to play a key role for the club in the Champions League.

Manchester United preparing for a spending spree this summer

Manchester United, on the other hand, have rekindled their interest and it remains to be seen if they make a move for him. The Red Devils are preparing for a crucial summer and are in the market for a couple of big-money signings, as they look to compete on all fronts next season.

Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's top target this summer and the club are expected to make a move for him after the Europa League campaign. The Englishman is keen on a move to Old Trafford and enjoyed a stunning Bundesliga campaign with Borussia Dortmund, with 17 goals and assists apiece to his name.

Advertisement

Jadon Sancho could seal a move to Old Trafford this summer

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has also attracted interest from Manchester United after a stunning season with a struggling Aston Villa side.

The Red Devils could look at the midfielder to add more depth to their squad and could make a move for him if the price tag is feasible.

Leicester (62 points) vs. Man Utd (63)

Chelsea (63) vs. Wolves (59)



352 days since the 2019/20 Premier League season began, two games will decide the final Champions League places tomorrow 😬 pic.twitter.com/hmnArj8IoH — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 25, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will aim to oversee an important transfer window for the record English champions and it remains to be seen if they manage to sign their top targets this summer.

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United receive massive boost in Jadon Sancho pursuit