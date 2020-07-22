According to the Telegraph, Manchester United have been given hope of landing Jadon Sancho this summer after Borussia Dortmund began their search for his replacement. The Bundesliga outfit could hesitantly part ways with Sancho in the upcoming transfer window, but Manchester United are still unwilling to match their asking price.

The two clubs are reportedly £20 million off in their valuations of Sancho and the Red Devils are reluctant to pay over £80 million. Earlier this week, MEN also confirmed that Manchester United are preparing a take it or leave it offer for the Englishman, who is their primary target this summer.

Dortmund have identified Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica as Sancho's replacement and want a deal in place for him before cashing in on their prized asset.

While the two clubs are no closer to agreeing a fee, there is a growing belief that an agreement will be reached this summer.

Sancho to seal Manchester United move after Dortmund sign his replacement

Jadon Sancho is one of the most sought-after players in world football

Sancho could return to the Premier League after almost three years in Germany and Manchester United are leading the race to secure his signature. The 20-year-old was one of the best players in the Bundesliga in the 2019-20 season and finished the campaign with 17 goals and assists apiece to his name.

Manchester United, much like most other clubs in world football, have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Red Devils still have the resources to complete a big-money deal for Sancho, as they aim to build a strong squad for the forthcoming season.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the winger is eager to seal a move to Old Trafford this summer, indicating that personal terms will not be an issue. Dortmund are expected to speed up their search for a replacement in the coming days and the two clubs are likely to agree a transfer fee at some point in the transfer window.

With two games left to play in the Premier League, Manchester United are well-positioned to secure a spot in next season's Champions League campaign. The Red Devils take on West Ham United and Leicester City this week and could finish third if they record successive victories.

