Top 10 breakthrough stars of the Premier League season (2019-20)

The 2019-20 Premier League campaign has seen several young players burst onto the scene and establish themselves as key players for their respective clubs. England's current crop of youngsters are looking increasingly like the real deal and clubs across the country have begun putting faith on their academies, as transfer fees continue to soar.

Unlike the years that have gone by, the top-flight sides have awarded opportunities for their academy players to shine at their parent club rather than loaning them out.

Chelsea, in particular, have been exemplary in this regard. Due to their two-window transfer ban which only expired this summer, the Blues were unable to reinforce their squad with additions last year.

However, Frank Lampard and his exciting young crop have dazzled the top flight and punched above their weights, having made a name for themselves as one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League.

While the likes of Phil Foden, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish already plied their trades in the Premier League prior to the start of the current campaign, several young players started the current campaign as relatively unknown players and made a name for themselves.

Here are ten such players who enjoyed breakthrough seasons in the Premier League and played vital roles for their clubs this season.

#10 Curtis Jones | Liverpool

Curtis Jones has forced his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans this season

A boyhood Scouser, Curtis Jones' life has changed dramatically in the past 12 months. The young midfielder has made rapid strides this season and has forced his way into Jurgen Klopp's squad with a series of eye-catching displays in the domestic cups.

Jones' standout moment of the season arrived in the FA Cup when he curled an unstoppable effort into the top corner against Everton. Since then, the 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength and featured five times in the Premier League for the champions, scoring one goal.

Jones has signed a long-term deal with Liverpool and looks set to play a key role next season, having burst onto the scene this time around.

#9 Steven Alzate | Brighton & Hove Albion

Steven Alzate has impressed for Graham Potter's side this season

Steven Alzate's name was relatively unknown outside of Brighton going into the season, but the youngster has made quite the impression at the Amex Stadium in the past 12 months.

Renowned for his work rate and versatility, Alzate has played in several positions for Graham Potter this season, as he continues to enhance his reputation in the Premier League. Primarily a central midfielder, the young Colombian has been deployed as a right-back and earned rave reviews for his energetic displays.

Alzate made his Premier League debut earlier this season and went onto make 19 appearances in total before a groin injury ended his season prematurely. Brighton have high hopes for the youngster, who looks set to play a significant role in Potter's plans going forward.

