Barcelona: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | La Liga 2019-20

In the modern era, Barcelona have been one of the most successful clubs in world football and are renowned for their eye-catching brand of football. However, since the days of Pep Guardiola, a lot has changed at the Catalan club, as they begin to enter a new era.

With several old players entering the twilight years of their careers, Barcelona are in need of a major rebuild to sustain their status as a European superpower. Additionally, the club are also sweating over Lionel Messi's contractual situation, as the Argentine's current deal looks set to expire next summer.

Barcelona's transfer market failures in recent seasons are well documented. Several big-money players have joined the club and looked a shadow of their former selves, with Philippe Coutinho the most recent example.

The club's wage structure and their reluctance to promote academy talent have also come under immense scrutiny over the years. That said, here are the weekly wages of the Barcelona players from the 2019-20 season.

Note: All stats are correct as of sportekz.com and loaned out players have not been included

#22 Ansu Fati | Attacker | £17,138-per-week

Ansu Fati is one of the breakthrough stars of the season

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati has broken several long-standing records for Barcelona this season and quickly established himself as a key member of the first team. The 17-year-old has had quite the breakthrough season with the Catalan giants and looks set to be a big player for them in the coming years.

Having just burst onto the scene this season, Fati is the lowest earner at Barcelona and is on a modest contract of around £17,138-per-week.

#21 Riqui Puig | Midfielder | £37,500-per-week

Riqui Puig has shown his class since the restart

Another one of La Masia's crown jewels, Riqui Puig has also made a big impression for Barcelona this season. Much like Ansu Fati, the Spanish midfielder has established himself as a first-team member and is hailed as one of the most gifted players to come out of the Barcelona academy in recent years.

Puig has featured regularly for Barcelona since the lockdown and looks set to get improved terms on his current contract worth £37,500-per-week.

#20 Clement Lenglet | Midfielder | £45,000-per-week

Clement Lenglet is on modest wages at Barcelona

Clement Lenglet's weekly wage comes as a bit of a shock, as the Frenchman is one of the lowest earners at Barcelona despite being one of their first-choice defenders. Since making a move from Sevilla, Lenglet has performed reasonably well at the Camp Nou and is ahead of compatriot Samuel Umtiti in the pecking order.

Lenglet's current deal worth £45,000-per-week runs till 2023, but he could be in line for a new contract if he carries on performing like this.

#19 Ronald Araujo | Defender | £50,000-per-week

Ronald Araujo has barely played for Barcelona since joining in 2018

Signed in August 2018 for a €3.5 million fee, Ronald Araujo takes home around £50,000-per-week despite being on the fringes of the Barcelona squad. The Uruguayan defender only made his first-team debut earlier this season and was sent off in his first appearance for the club.

Araujo has subsequently featured four times for the club this season but has predominantly plied his trade for Barcelona B since arriving in Spain two years ago.

#18 Nelson Semedo | Defender | £60,000-per-week

Nelson Semedo has just two years left on his current Barcelona deal

Nelson Semedo is Barcelona's first-choice right-back, but his £60,000-per-week contract does not represent his value to the team. The Portuguese defender has been a regular feature of the side since moving to the club in 2017 and has been linked with a switch to Juventus in recent months.

With his contract set to expire in 2022, Semedo could be in line for a bumper new contract at Barcelona, as the Catalans are short-staffed at right-back if Sergi Roberto is deployed as a midfielder.

#17 Neto | Goalkeeper | £62,250-per-week

Neto is Barcelona's backup goalkeeper

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto joined Barcelona last summer in a deal that saw Jasper Cillissen move to Valencia in a swap deal. The veteran goalkeeper has featured sparingly this season and was only signed up to deputize for first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neto proved that he is a fantastic goalkeeper at Valencia but has been reduced to a bit-part role at his new club, where he earns around £62,250-per-week.

#16 Junior Firpo | Defender | £85,000-per-week

Junior Firpo has endured a mixed first season with his new club

Much like Neto, Junior Firpo was signed by Barcelona to add some depth to their backline. The Spaniard arrived from Real Betis last summer and has deputized for Jordi Alba this season, as he continues to serve as a bit-part player.

The 23-year-old's £85,000-per-week contract is a sizable one for someone who features only when Alba is injured or suspended.