Reports: Barcelona to offer youngster new contract with Manchester United lurking around

Barcelona are set to offer their prodigious young talent Ansu Fati a new contract to stave off interest from Manchester United, according to Sport.

Fati is regarded as one of the best young footballers in the world and has had a fine breakthrough season with Barcelona.

Manchester United have been linked with the Barcelona youngster for some time now. Earlier, there were reports that suggested that the Red Devils had bid £90 million for Fati, only for the offer to be rejected by Barcelona.

The 17-year-old had signed a new contract with Barcelona in 2019, extending his stay at the club till 2022. Further, his buyout clause was increased from €100 million to €170 million. This clause will increase to €400 million once he signs his first professional contract.

Fati has predominantly played as a left-winger for Barcelona, although he can operate on the right as well. This season, the Spain U21 international has made 24 appearances in the league, out of which 11 have been starts. He has scored seven goals and provided one assist. He became Barcelona's youngest-ever goalscorer when he scored in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

He also became the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history when he scored the winner in a 2-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Seven goals in his breakout La Liga season. And Ansu Fati is only 17 ✨ pic.twitter.com/SCpwzzhsY7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 19, 2020

Barcelona, despite their financial problems, value the winger highly. They are said to be thinking of offering him a new contract to ward off interest from Manchester United and any other interested club. Fati is a product of the famed La Masia academy which has produced talents like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas.

Over the years though, very few academy players have managed to break into the first team of Barcelona. The likes of Carles Alena and Marc Cucurella, highly regarded by fans of the club, have been shifted out on loan or sold permanently. The club continues to spend extravagantly instead, focussing on buying established superstars rather than developing academy players.

The emergence of Fati has thus been a breath of fresh air. The Barcelona hierarchy is fully aware of the reaction from the fans if Fati is sold, and are hence mulling on offering the youngster a new deal.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have other areas to target. Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho remains the club's primary transfer target. Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is also rumoured to be a target for the club. Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake has been suggested as a potential option to reinforce the defence.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have set their eyes firmly on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The Argentina international is seen as the ideal replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez, and the club are reportedly in talks with the Italian giants for the striker's signature.

The Camp Nou outfit have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France international's future at Spurs remains bleak at best and Barcelona sense that a move can be done.

