Reports: Barcelona presidential candidates to use Kylian Mbappe signing to campaign

Barcelona presidential candidates Victor Font and Joan Laporta have reportedly promised the signing of Kylian Mbappe should they take office.

It is normal for candidates aspiring to positions like president of Barcelona football club to use the promise of high profile transfers in order to be elected.

Laporta, who formerly served as president of Barcelona between 2003 and 2010, had initially come into power after he promised the signing of then Manchester United star David Beckham.

Eventually, despite winning, Beckham would go to Real Madrid while Barcelona would end up signing Ronaldinho.

Laporta also oversaw the appointment of Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola at the club.

However, the report from Barca Blaugranes claims that Laporta is behind competitor Victor Font in the race to sign Mbappe.

It is rumoured that Font has already established contact with Mbappe's entourage and would like to see the player don the Barcelona colours in 2021.

Real Madrid and Liverpool also interested in Kylian Mbappe

The race to sign the PSG superstar isn't just between the two presidential candidates of Barcelona. Fellow heavyweight clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool are also very much in the mix.

Kylian Mbappe's representatives have been in contact with both Manchester United and Barcelona 🔴 #muzone [@TransferPodcast] pic.twitter.com/mQ0TKd6rTz — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 16, 2020

In fact, according to a recent report, the player himself wants to join Real Madrid and play under French legend Zinedine Zidane.

Liverpool are also in the hunt after Jurgen Klopp reportedly made it clear to the player and his family that he would like to see him join the Premier League champions.

Mbappe's current contract at PSG ends in 2022 but he is said to be unwilling to sign new terms with the club, despite the Ligue 1 champions putting a five-year offer worth up to €150 million over on the table.

As such, the French club will be forced to sell the player at the end of the 2020-21 season to prevent him from walking away on a free in 2022.

Co-incidentally, Barcelona had the chance to sign Mbappe in 2017, before he ended up signing for PSG from Monaco.

The player's agent revealed that he had his eyes set on playing with Lionel Messi at Barcelona after Neymar joined PSG.

However, the move didn't materialize and the player ended up forming a potent attacking partnership alongside Neymar and Edinson Cavani at PSG.