Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all interested in Nicolo Barella

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all reportedly interested in signing Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport’s print edition, Barcelona enquired about the Italy international last summer, while Real Madrid made moves after his performance against them in the UEFA Champions League. Bayern Munich have also expressed an interest in signing the former Cagliari star.

However, according to the report, it is not known how much Inter Milan would demand for the midfielder in light of their current economic difficulties.

The 23-year-old joined the Nerazzurri on a permanent deal last summer, having initially starred on loan from Cagliari.

In his time at the San Siro, Barella has proven to be one of the most important players for Antonio Conte, with six goals and 16 assists provided from 66 games in all competitions.

He recently played a starring role, scoring and assisting in a 2-0 victory over Juventus to rejuvenate Inter Milan's title claims after a run of poor results.

The Serie A giants reportedly spent €40 million to make his move permanent last summer. They would ostensibly demand a higher amount if Barella is to leave, as he is under contract with the club until 2024.

Considering the current financial crisis at most clubs, especially Barcelona, such amounts might prove untenable.

Barcelona and the key presidential elections that could shape future transfer plans

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will be out of contract in May

Barcelona are arguably at their lowest ebb in recent memory, with off-field issues and poor results on the field reflecting poorly on the club's image.

It is on the backdrop of this that the most important presidential elections are set to be held, with several names including former president Joan Laporta and Victor Font among the favourites to win.

Whoever wins the elections will be tasked with getting the club back on track both on the field and off it.

The club's perilous financial standing is also of paramount importance, with Barcelona running the risk of bankruptcy unless things turn around quickly.

Sorting out Lionel Messi's contract impasse is perhaps the most important of all, with the 33-year-old having just months to go on his deal and hell-bent on leaving Camp Nou.

Transfer activities will also be outlined, as this holds the key to re-establishing Barcelona as a top force both domestically and on the continent.