Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has contacted Juventus vice-chairman of directors Pavel Nedved to explore a potential transfer to Turin, according to the Mirror. The striker is reportedly surplus to requirements under new manager Ronald Koeman and is exploring a move away from Catalunya.

Suarez could potentially replace Gonzalo Higuaín who is set to depart the Old Lady after three successful years at the club. Andrea Pirlo, the new Juventus manager, is in the market for a striker, and the Uruguayan is viewed as an option. An AS Roma striker has also been linked with a move to Juventus.

Widespread reports today of Juventus interest in Luis Suarez.



A good move for the 33-year-old 🤔 pic.twitter.com/skNiAbrz1w — Sport360° (@Sport360) August 31, 2020

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez could move to Italian champions Juventus

Luis Suarez of Barcelona scores his team's second goal against Bayern Munich

Despite being 33-years-old, Luis Suarez remains one of the most potent strikers in Europe. The former Liverpool man scored 16 goals and contributed eight assists in 22 starts in the La Liga during an injury-ravaged 2019-20 season.

However, incoming Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly willing to let the former Ajax man leave to give French striker Antoine Griezmann a chance in his favoured striker position. With Lionel Messi looking to leave the club this summer, his partner-in-crime Suarez could also follow suit.

Goals for Barcelona:



Lionel Messi: 634

Luis Suarez: 198



Both the club's all-time and third top scorer in history, find themselves at the centre of huge disputes. 😔 pic.twitter.com/cMZTV59DoQ — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) August 30, 2020

The Uruguay international has a contract with Barcelona till the end of 2021, but the Blaugrana are looking at long-term replacements for the striker. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez has been mentioned as an alternative, although a move for the Argentine seems unlikely in the summer due to the financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Juventus, the duo of Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have shown great potential as a striking partnership last season under Maurizio Sarri. If Suarez does sign for the Italian champions, first-team opportunities may not be easy to come by for the striker.

Barcelona and Juventus are both on the crossroads after having disappointing exits in the Champions League. Juventus, who won the Italian Serie A for the ninth consecutive season, are intent on competing in Europe, which led the club to sack manager Sarri for their legendary midfielder Pirlo.

Barcelona, on the other hand, risk losing their best player in Lionel Messi after a disappointing season that saw the club fail to win any silverware for the first time in more than a decade.

With Koeman, a club legend, looking to wrestle the La Liga title back from Real Madrid and compete for the Champions League title next season, there could be significant player movement in Barcelona in the summer.