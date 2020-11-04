Reports: Barcelona step up efforts to sign Luis Suarez replacement

Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to sign Darwin Nunez, who they see as the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez, according to reports. The club has been looking for a replacement for Suarez ever since he left in the summer to join Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguayan joined Barcelona from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 and established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in the world. He scored 198 goals from 283 appearances for the Blaugrana, and his departure has left a void in the striker’s department at Camp Nou

Barcelona were in lengthy talks with Memphis Depay over the summer, but a move failed to materialize. The club was also interested in Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, but it never took the shape of a concrete deal. However, it is now reported that Barcelona are preparing to replace Suarez with another Uruguayan.

Barcelona attempted to sign Nunez in the summer

Darwin Nunez would be a fine addition to the Barcelona squad

Nunez joined the Penarol youth side in 2013 and progressed through the ranks to make 22 appearances for the first team. He found the the back of the net four times.

The Uruguayan then moved to UD Almeria in the Spanish second division in 2019 and hit the ground running, scoring 16 goals and picking up three assists from 32 appearances.

That generated interest from around Europe for Nunez, who even appeared on Barcelona’s radar in the summer.

The Catalan giants held talks with Almeria and were looking for a deal where they would loan back Nunez for a year to the club. However, things changed when Benfica entered the fray. Negotiations with the Portuguese club picked up pace and Nunez was soon sold to them for €24 million.

FC Barcelona are interested in Benfica Striker Darwin Nuñez



The club is weighing up a €40 million (£36m/$47m) bid for the 21-year-old, who moved to Benfica from Almeria for €24 million in September.



Nunez has scored four goals and assisted 5 times in 9 games for Benfica. pic.twitter.com/1g6DtUvuRI — FCB (@FCB_Prodigy) November 4, 2020

Since his transfer, Nunez has continued his sparkling run of form. The 21-year-old already has four goals from nine appearances, with a further five assists.

His recent performances have prompted Barcelona and new manager Ronald Koeman to rekindle their interest in the player. The club are expected to return for the Uruguayan in the near future.

Barcelona remain without a world class center-forward in the team at the moment, which is why their interest in Nunez is justified.

He has all the qualities to succeed at Camp Nou, while his age makes him a terrific prospect for the future. Despite the recent turmoil at Barcelona that has seen President Josep Maria Bartomeu and the rest of the directors resign, the club remain committed to their transfer plans.

One could expect to see another Uruguayan running riot in Barcelona colors very soon.