Reports: Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann to miss remainder of La Liga season

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann suffered an injury against Real Valladolid and may miss his side's two remaining league fixtures.

The French star has grown into his role at the club in recent weeks and will hope to return in time for Barcelona's Champions League campaign.

Quique Setien has to deal with another injury

Barcelona has been dealt yet another severe injury blow as Antoine Griezmann may be excluded from the Quique Setien's matchday squads for Barcelona's two remaining games in La Liga.

According to several reports in the Spanish media, the French star picked up an injury against Real Valladolid and may now have to sit on the sidelines as Barcelona's superstars chase the La Liga title.

Antoine Griezmann has had a difficult start to his life in Barcelona. After a difficult few months with the Spanish giants, the striker has been improving in recent weeks and has established a good relationship with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The injury will come as a massive blow to Antoine Griezmann's chances of success at Barcelona. The enigmatic forward needs more time to prove himself at the club and the injury will certainly have a negative effect on his form.

Also Read: Barcelona officials reportedly assure Antoine Griezmann that he will not be sold

Barcelona set to finish the season without the services of Antoine Griezmann

Advertisement

Antoine Griezmann has started to find his feet at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has been in good touch for Barcelona over the past two weeks. The French striker started ahead of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez against Real Valladolid and linked up with Lionel Messi in the first half.

The French striker reportedly suffered a muscle injury during his time on the pitch and was replaced by Luis Suarez in the second half. Barcelona recorded yet another 1-0 victory against Real Madrid and has managed to keep its La Liga aspirations alive.

Griezmann, however, will play no part in Barcelona's two remaining games of the season according to the Spanish media. Barcelona has to defeat both Osasuna and Alaves next week and will hope that Real Madrid drops points in its three remaining fixtures to retain the La Liga title.

FT: Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona



Your move, Real Madrid ♟️ pic.twitter.com/iJpiqFcjXO — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2020

Antoine Griezmann has not been at his personal best this season. The striker has been played on the left flank for a majority of the season and has struggled to make an impact from the unfamiliar position.

Griezmann has managed to score 15 goals for Barcelona this season and is starting to grow into his role at the club. Quique Setien, to his credit, is starting to create a system that integrates the abilities of the French star and the 4-3-1-2 formation that Barcelona has been implementing in recent weeks has sparked a positive response from Griezmann.

Griezmann was excellent against Villarreal

Antoine Griezmann was a crucial part of the puzzle in Barcelona's best performance of the restarted La Liga season. The Blaugrana ran riot in a stellar first half against a formidable Villarreal side and Griezmann scored one of the best goals of his career at the end of the first half.

The French striker latched on to a back-heel from Lionel Messi and produced a stunning lob from outside the box to leave Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo stranded in his own penalty area.

Barcelona is likely to relinquish the La Liga title to Real Madrid this season and the two remaining La Liga games next week may well become mere formalities. Griezmann, however, will be an important player in Barcelona's Champions League campaign next month and his injury will certainly result in a few anxious faces at the Camp Nou.

Also Read: Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona Player Ratings as Antoine Griezmann wonder goal silences critics in vintage Blaugrana performance | La Liga 2019-20