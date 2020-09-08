Reports: Barcelona could use Samuel Umtiti as makeweight in deal for Memphis Depay

According to Get French Football News, Barcelona, who have shown interest in signing Lyon forward Memphis Depay, could offer defender Samuel Umtiti as part of a deal.

Barcelona, tight on finances, may look to offer Umtiti to his former club rather than pay cash up front. The French defender is one of many players told by Ronald Koeman that they do not have a future at the Nou Camp.

The La Liga giants have already let Ivan Rakitic return to Sevilla. Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Jean-Clair Todibo are also potential departures, with interest from Juventus, Inter Milan, and Everton respectively.

Umtiti, who has endured a torrid 24 months at the club after his World Cup triumph with France, doesn't seem to be a part of Barcelona's plans. The 26-year-old's time with Barcelona has been marred with injuries, inconsistencies, and unrest amongst players and directors at the club.

Lyon boss Rudi Garcia "would really like" to bring back Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti this summer. https://t.co/QcmZyDm6QK — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 6, 2020

Barcelona undergoing a possible Dutch invasion with Koeman looking to sign Depay and Wijnaldum

Depay rumored to be looking for a move to one of Europe's big clubs

Depay has scored 46 goals in 103 league appearances for Lyon and was one of the standout performers in their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The Dutchman, said to be valued at €40 million, has also been a consistent performer at the international level for Netherlands, where he played under Ronald Koeman for two years.

Depay would add pace, dribbling and a goal-scoring ability to a Barcelona team that have just had one of their worst seasons in recent history.

Advertisement

He has, thus far, refused to commit his future to Lyon, stating that he 'does not know what the future holds, and chooses to focus on the present'.

Depay is rumored to be looking forward to a move to a big club in Europe, where he can go a long way to redeeming himself, after his failures at Manchester United.

Barcelona are now focused on selling players. But the board already contacted Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay agents.

Barça are expected to submit official bids to Liverpool and OL on next few days - they’re convinced to sign “both for less than €50/55m”. 🛑 #FCB #LFC #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

The possibility of getting Umtiti off their books, as a part of any deal to sign Depay, could be the icing on top of the cake for Barcelona. They would be able to get a high-earner off their wage books, and open the possibility of signing a new centre-back.

Umtiti may also be open to a move back to the club where he made a name from himself. He is a Lyon youth product and made 131 league appearances in four seasons for the club, before his €25 million transfer to Barcelona.

The French defender seems to be in need of a change of scene in order for him to revitalise his career. A move back to his hometown and club may give him the motivation and push he needs to rediscover his mojo.