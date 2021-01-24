Reports: Bayern Munich linked with move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

Bayern Munich have once again been linked with a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou last summer. However, he decided to stay at the club and fight for his place in the team.

According to a report by Sport, Barcelona are either going to extend Ousmane Dembele's contract this season or sell him outright. His current contract with the Blaugrana expires in 2022, which means he will enter the final twelve months of his deal this summer.

Barcelona have been struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Catalans cannot afford to lose a player of Ousmane Dembele's calibre for free, which means they will either look to sell him for a large sum or keep hold of him.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 for a deal worth £105 million. The Frenchman was signed to be a replacement for Neymar, who left to join PSG in the same summer.

Dembele has, however, failed to live up to the hype in his three-and-a-half seasons at Barcelona. He has shown glimpses of his ability and brilliance, but his progress has often been hampered by recurring hamstring injuries.

Manchester United were close to signing the winger on loan for the season last summer, but the Frenchman rejected the deal at the last moment.

Ousmane Dembele is eager to prove himself at Barcelona and had a strong start to the 2020-21 season, becoming a key player for the squad under Ronald Koeman.

However, his contract situation has resulted in him being linked with a number of clubs across Europe. Manchester United and Juventus have been linked with the player in the last few months, but the Sport report suggests that Bayern Munich have also joined the race for him.

Barcelona have decided to sell Ousmane Dembélé in the summer. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all keen on the French winger. [eldesmarque] pic.twitter.com/zSSabOTkFK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 5, 2020

Ousmane Dembele unlikely to leave Barcelona despite rumours linking him with a move to Bayern Munich

A move to Bayern Munich might suit Ousmane Dembele as the Germans are known for their fast-paced, attacking brand of football.

The reigning European champions, however, do not need to sign another winger at the moment, as they have a number of quality options at their disposal in that position.

Barcelona have confirmed Ousmane Dembele has picked up another hamstring injury 🤕 pic.twitter.com/TJidAiOyR5 — Goal (@goal) December 6, 2020

It seems likely that Barcelona will offer Ousmane Dembele a contract extension as he has shown a marked improvement in his performances this season.

The Blaugrana will also have to incur a massive loss if they are to sell the France international in the near future, which is something they cannot afford at the moment.