Reports: Bayern Munich reach agreement for transfer of Marseille's Bouna Sarr

Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Bouna Sarr from Olympique Marseille.

According to GFFN, the German champions will pay €10m to Marseille, although reports suggest that personal terms have not yet been agreed with the French player.

Bouna Sarr is said to be keen on remaining at Stade Velodrome to play Champions League football with Marseille, but the allure of playing at a club the size of Bayern Munich is too good to turn down.

🚨 Bayern and Marseille have reached an agreement for Bouna Sarr. No agreement yet between Bayern and the player, few details left to be finalised. Mickaël Cuisance could be included in the operation [@sebnonda] pic.twitter.com/xCGFXxn9Pc — Quintuple Winners 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) October 4, 2020

The deal would also reportedly see Michael Cuisance head the other way. Cuisance was signed from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2019, but struggled for playing time, and could be included in the deal to bring Bouna Sarr to the Allianz Arena.

The 28-year-old has been with Marseille since 2015 and has made 136 league appearances for Les Olympiens, scoring four goals. He plays primarily as a right-back, although Andres Villas-Boas deploys him as a right wing-back on occasion.

Bouna Sarr to arrive at Bayern Munich to provide cover at full-back

Bouna Sarr

Bayern Munich are in the market for a new right-back to provide cover for Benjamin Pavard, with Joshua Kimmich having played as a central midfielder for most of the last one year.

The German champions had US international Sergino Dest as their primary target, but were dealt a blow when the 19-year-old signed for Barcelona last week.

Max Aarons of Norwich City was also identified as an alternative, but it appears that a deal has not been agreed with the Championship side.

Attention has now been turned to Bouna Sarr, and Bayern are trying to wrap up the deal before the transfer window closes on October 5.

The treble-winners have just over 24 hours to iron out the deal, and while Marseille might have reportedly agreed to the transfer, Bayern Munich would have to convince the 28-year-old to agree to personal terms.

The Bavarians recently added the DFB Super Cup to their quadruple win of Bundesliga, DFP Pokal, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup.

They have, however, been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far. Hansi Flick would hope for that to change, as his side begins their quest to retain their trophies.