According to Marca, Bayern Munich wanted Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to replace Thiago Alcantara at the Allianz Arena this summer. The German giants reportedly saw Valverde as a perfect replacement for their style of play, but were never able to progress negotiations with Real Madrid.

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara made the switch from Bayern to Premier League Champions Liverpool this summer in a deal worth £22 million. Alcantara played a starring role as Bayern Munich won the treble last season, and is considered one of the best midfielders in the world.

Bayern Munich currently posses one of the strongest squads in Europe, but were rumoured to be looking for an adequate replacement for Thiago this summer. Bayern had identified Federico Valverde as the ideal man to replace Thiago, as the Uruguayan would fit in perfectly into their high octane, high press style of football.

Federico Valverde is a product of Real Madrid's youth system, making his debut for the club in 2017. Valverde spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, and rejoined the Madrid squad after gaining crucial match experience.

Since his return to Real Madrid, Valverde has had a sensational rise to fame. The 22-year-old midfielder was one of Real Madrid's standout out players in a season which saw them lift their first La Liga title in four years.

Valverde made himself a regular fixture in Real Madrid's squad and a firm fan favourite after he tackled Álvaro Morata during Real Madrid's Supercopa game against Atletico Madrid, committing a professional foul and stopping play with Morata clean through on goal.

Valverde was sent off, but his actions stopped what was an inevitable goal, leading to a penalty shootout which Real Madrid won. His act earned him the man of the match award and widespread praise. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone later referred to the tackle as "the most important play of the game".

Bayern Munich missed out on signing Valverde in the summer after Real Madrid and the player refused to entertain their offer. The European Champions will, however, not be too upset about missing out on the midfielder, as they were able to sign Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, and the highly rated Tiago Dantas from Benfica.