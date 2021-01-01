Reports: Brighton and Hove Albion keeping tabs on Manchester United's Sergio Romero 

Manchester United could sell experienced shot-stopper, Sergio Romero, with Brighton and Hove Albion understood to be interested in the Argentinean.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Graham Potter is set to raid Manchester United for outcast Romero, as he aims to rectify his team's record at the back, starting from the last line of defense.

Sergio Romero has struggled to displace David de Gea in the Manchester United goal for nearly six years now. Dean Henderson's return to Old Trafford has also seen the veteran pushed further down the pecking order.

At 33, with a few years of football left in him, Romero is desperate to change his career trail.

Romero is yet to feature for Manchester United this season

Sergio Romero has failed to land moves elsewhere despite not featuring enough for Manchester United

Since joining Manchester United in 2015, Romero has only manned the space between the sticks on seven occasions in the Premier League.

Used primarily as a backup throughout his United tenure, the talented goalkeeper has barely played any football and has failed to make any of the matchday squads this term.

He was heavily linked to Everton in the summer transfer window, but Manchester United's valuation put the Toffees off. Romero has also been on the verge of leaving a couple of other times, but the potential deals have not gone through.

Now that he is behind arguably two of the finest goalkeepers in the division, it only makes sense for Manchester United to cash in.

Meanwhile, Brighton have struggled defensively this season. Their unique style of football, which was always going to be hard to implement on the pitch, has seen the team leak goals this campaign.

Mathew Ryan has been frozen out of the team by Graham Potter and it is likely that he will be asked to move on. The Australian's potential exit could mean a new lease of life for 33-year-old Romero.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have the chance of going level on points with PL holders Liverpool if they defeat Aston Villa at home later today.

