Reports: Manchester United identify Sevilla star Jules Kounde as potential centre-back option

Manchester United are casting a keen eye on Sevilla's Jules Kounde as they aim to bolster their ranks at the heart of their defense.

If reports from Mundo Deportivo are to be believed, he is one of the five central defenders Manchester United are monitoring to partner Harry Maguire in the long run.

Sevilla's move for Kounde from Bordeaux in 2019 has proved to be yet another masterstroke, as the young man has shown immense maturity, application and shrewdness in defense over the past couple of years.

It is no wonder then, that various English clubs alongside Manchester United, such as Liverpool and Manchester City were said to be interested in the Frenchman.

Manchester United will have to pay €80 million to sign Kounde

Manchester United target Jules Kounde recenlt accomplished 50 appearances for Sevilla

Manchester United will certainly remember his authoritative display against them in the Europa League last season, which could be one of the reasons for their interest.

The centre-back, who recently amassed 50 appearances for Sevilla, was targetted by Manchester City prior to the start of the ongoing term. They even had a €55m bid turned down by Sevilla.

Manchester United have also reportedly shortlisted the likes of Caglar Soyuncu, Villarreal’s Pau Torres, Schalke’s Ozan Kabak, and Ben White alongside Kounde as their other options.

They will have to pay a hefty price for most of them, while the others might prove difficult to prise away in these circumstances.

Manchester United have Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and the inexperienced Axel Tuanzebe in their ranks, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly wants to create a centre-back partnership that can win them titles.

Kounde has a whopping €80 million price tag attached to his name. Liverpool are also understood to be analysing his progress as they prepare to add to an injury-ravaged defensive unit.

Manchester United meanwhile, can go level on points with Liverpool as they have a game in hand. They face-off against an in-form Aston Villa later tomorrow at Old Trafford.

