Reports: Chelsea have 5-man coaching shortlist in case Frank Lampard is sacked 

Chelsea have reportedly drawn up a five-man shortlist of coaching options in case Frank Lampard is dismissed.

According to Bild's head of football Christian Falk, the names on the list are Thomas Tuchel, Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rodgers, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Julian Nagelsmann.

Out of these options, only Tuchel and Allegri are currently out of work, with the remaining three managers earning high reviews for their ongoing work at Leicester City, Southampton and RB Leipzig, respectively.

It remains unclear what Roman Abramovich's plans for Frank Lampard are. However, considering his high turnover rate of managers in the past, it might not be far-fetched to suggest that the Sword of Damocles is currently hanging over Lampard's head.

Mason Mount's reaction to last night's defeat...

The Blues have flattered to deceive this season and currently sit in 8th spot on the Premier League table, with just 29 points garnered from 19 matches.

They have won just one game against the current top 10, with inconsistencies of the past returning in recent weeks.

Their marquee summer arrivals have struggled to reach the heights expected of them, and results on the field have also been underwhelming.

Should Frank Lampard still be given time to turn things around at Chelsea?

Frank Lampard had a fairly successful debut season as Chelsea manager, considering the fact that he operated under a transfer ban.

The club concordantly spent over £200 million to augment the squad last summer, and it was expected that they would build on from the gains made.

In light of the global pandemic, no other club spent close to such amounts. However, Chelsea are currently performing beneath expectations.

Previous managers have been sacked for much less but Frank Lampard continues to get a stay of execution, perhaps thanks to his legendary standing at the club.

Frank's thoughts after a disappointing defeat 👇

The 44-year-old was, without a doubt, one of the best players to ever represent the Blues and would forever enjoy the adulation of fans of the club.

However, being a great player does not automatically translate into success on the bench, and the signs so far suggest that Chelsea might not achieve much under the tutelage of Lampard.

While there might still be time for the former Derby County manager to turn things around at Stamford Bridge, there is also the possibility that Chelsea could fall further behind their rivals.

Either way, a hard decision has to be made soon and for the sake of the club, fans will be hoping that it is the right one.