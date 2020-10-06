Reports: Chelsea complete Malang Sarr loan to Porto, in race against time to offload Emerson Palmeri

Chelsea are in late discussions with Portuguese side FC Porto over the transfer of Emerson Palmieri, after completing a loan deal for Malang Sarr with Frank Lampard keen to trim his squad.

While the transfer window might have closed in England, it remains open in Portugal until midnight on Tuesday, leaving Chelsea with little time to finish arrangements for any deal.

The Premier League side were the biggest spenders this summer, spending in excess of £200m to bring in seven new players to the club, but they have had trouble offloading the unwanted players in the team.

In addition to Emerson, other players like Fikayo Tomori, Danny Drinkwater, Victor Moses, and Antonio Rudiger were also on the sales list but buyers have not been forthcoming.

Only Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tiemoue Bakayoko were sent out on loan to Fulham and Napoli respectively, leaving Lampard with an excess of players who have no future under him at Chelsea.

Despite this, the Stamford Bridge side are trying to offload both Emerson and Malang Sarr to Porto, and having completed the former, they hope to have a deal wrapped up for the latter before the end of the day.

Emerson Palmieri to join Porto as a replacement for Alex Telles

Emerson Palmieri could follow Malang Sarr to Porto.

Emerson practically has no future at Chelsea, having failed to prove his worth since signing from Roma in 2018.

The signing of Ben Chilwell pushes him further down the line and a move away from the Bridge could represent his best chance of making the Italy squad for the European Championship next year.

Porto are in their market for a new left-back, having sanctioned the sale of Alex Telles to Manchester United and the Dragons could be thrilled with the idea of signing a replacement of Brazilian heritage.

The completion of the loan deal for Sarr could further act as an incentive for Chelsea to push for the sale of Emerson.

Malang Sarr from Chelsea to Porto on simple loan, deal completed. Paperworks signed. Also approved by Frank Lampard. 🔵 #CFC #Porto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2020

Malang Sarr was signed on a free transfer from Nice this summer and while big things are expected of him, he is not quite ready to break into the Chelsea first-team with an abundance of defenders currently at the club.

The 21-year-old will therefore be sent to Portugal, with the Estadio Dragao side offering more opportunities of top-flight football as well as continental experience, which could ultimately benefit Chelsea.

Malang Sarr made his debut for Nice in 2016 and made 119 appearances in all competitions for the French side, while also representing France at the youth level.