Reports: Chelsea consider Thomas Tuchel to be the best man to replace Frank Lampard

Chelsea are reportedly lining up former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for under-fire manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues spent in excess of £200 million on new signings last summer, giving Lampard a squad that is strong enough to challenge for the Premier League title.

Despite having a strong start to their 2020-21 season, however, Chelsea are currently in a slump. The west London giants have lost five of their last eight games in the Premier League and are languishing at eighth place in the standings.

As a result, Frank Lampard is in danger of losing his job at the club, with owner Roman Abramovich known to be impatient with managers. The likes of Andriy Shevchenko and Massimiliano Allegri have all been linked to the job but it appears Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to take on the role.

According to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Chelsea are keen to sign a manager with adequate experience and believe that Thomas Tuchel is the man for the job.

The club hierarchy has reportedly made contact with the German tactician's representatives about the possibility of his move to Stamford Bridge.

Re: Tuchel



Agents and Chelsea - representatives have been talking about bringing Tuchel in.

I understand no decision has been made in terms of Lampard yet, but if he goes Tuchel is seen as the best replacement In the middle of the season — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 20, 2021

Thomas Tuchel rose to fame during his two years as manager of Borrusia Dortmund, whom he led to DFB-Pokal triumph in 2017. He then went on to manage PSG and led them to two league titles, including a domestic quadruple in his second season.

The 47-year-old also guided the French giants to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final. He was dismissed by the club after a poor start to their 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel, Max Allegri, Brendan Rodgers, Ralph Hasenhuttl & Julian Nagelsmann are all on Chelsea's shortlist of potential Frank Lampard replacements, according to Sport Bild 🔵 pic.twitter.com/7leKNWpRX6 — Goal (@goal) January 13, 2021

Chelsea are still undecided on whether to sack Frank Lampard

Chelsea are reportedly still undecided on whether they should axe Frank Lampard. The 42-year-old is one of the club's greatest players and is a massive fan favourite.

The Blues took a massive risk when they hired him as manager in the summer of 2019 since he had only one full year of managerial experience on his portfolio.

The move doesn't seem to be working as the Englishman is struggling to find a way to get his Chelsea squad to produce results.

Chelsea manager job ‘eyed by Massimiliano Allegri and Thomas Tuchel with both keen to replace under-fire Frank Lampard’ https://t.co/xCJ64RGPJT — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) January 21, 2021

Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, has a wealth of experience when it comes to managing top clubs and has successfully worked with some of the best players in the world in the form of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.