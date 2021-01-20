Reports: Chelsea looking for experienced manager to replace Frank Lampard

Chelsea are reportedly looking for an experienced manager to replace Frank Lampard after their poor run of form in the Premier League continued on Tuesday night.

The Blues succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, a result that has further increased the pressure on their manager.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are looking at an experienced manager to take over the reins at the club. Ex-PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is the bookies' favourite to replace Frank Lampard. Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has also been linked with the job and is said to be keen on managing a Premier League club.

Chelsea's latest defeat at the hands of an in-form Leicester City side was their fifth loss in their last eight Premier League games. The form of a number of Blues players as well as the morale of the squad has plummeted in recent weeks, resulting in a poor display at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League last season and spent in excess of £200 million on seven new signings last summer. This was done to provide Frank Lampard with the players he needs to mount a serious challenge for the title this season.

The Blues had a promising start to the 2020-21 season, with many labelling them as title contenders due to the strength and depth of their squad.

However, Frank Lampard has been unable to get the best out of his players, with the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggling to find form after their big-money moves.

The former Derby County manager was hired by Chelsea after he had spent just one season as manager of a professional team. The club do not want to repeat the same mistake and are now reportedly looking for a manager with some experience in managing top-level teams in Europe.

Chelsea and manager Frank Lampard reached an ominous half-century following the defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night. @Matt_Law_DT reports — https://t.co/h5UV4dgfB1 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 20, 2021

Chelsea look to Thomas Tuchel and Massimiliano Allegri as rumours of Frank Lampard's exit intensify

Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with Chelsea alongside Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Massimiliano Allegri in recent weeks. The Italian manager has been without a job in two years, which could be a cause of concern for the Blues. However, his impressive record as the manager of Juventus, whom he led to four consecutive domestic doubles between 2015 and 2018, could be enough for him to be appointed.

Thomas Tuchel is the bookies' favourite to land the job at Chelsea. The German tactician was sacked by PSG early in the present campaign, despite leading the French club to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final last season.

🗣 "With this interview, I don't think Lampard can survive the season."

🗣 "Lampard throwing the players under the bus for the fourth time this season."

🗣 "He's doing this again. He thinks he's Mourinho."



Should Chelsea sack Frank Lampard? 🤔https://t.co/PNxHiUb3EB — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 20, 2021

Chelsea have made it a habit of hiring Italian managers in the recent past. Therefore, a move for Max Allegri seems more likely.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to sack Frank Lampard in the weeks to come.