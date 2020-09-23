According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are reportedly open to the idea of selling center-back Antonio Rudiger and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer. Chelsea have spent in excess of £200 million this window and are willing to sanction some sales in order to balance the books.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has received financial backing from the board and Russian owner Roman Abrahamovic this summer. Chelsea have brought in Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr and most recently goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy.

Lampard has undertaken a squad revamp this summer after suffering a transfer ban during the last two transfer windows. Much of Chelsea's transfer money came from the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for €150 million.

Chelsea have taken the money from the Hazard sale and invested that and another €80 million on a squad that finished fourth in the Premier League last season, registering 66 points.

Chelsea are, however, aware off the tough financial times and are hence looking to sell some players in order to bring cash inflow. Chelsea will also have to make space in their squad and open up the wage bill in order to accommodate their seven new signings.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is considering his future at the club. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2020

Chelsea stars Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson Odoi considering their futures

Chelsea FC v Norwich City - Premier League

Antonio Rudiger is one of five senior centre-backs currently at Chelsea. Rudiger has had an up and down career at the club and has been subject to heavy criticism in the recent past. Chelsea will be looking to sell one of their centre-backs this summer, and Rudiger seems like he might get the axe.

Chelsea will be looking to recoup the £27 million fee they paid AS Roma to sign Rudiger in 2017. Rudiger is a German international and at 27, is reaching the peak of his powers. Rudiger will not be short of suitors if he has been made available by Chelsea.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is another player that has fallen out of favour at Chelsea. They have signed a host of attacking players this summer in the form of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea already boast a wealth of attacking talent in their ranks, with manager Frank Lampard preferring to play Mason Mount than Hudson-Odoi, as he awaits the return of star winger Christian Pulisic.

Hudson-Odoi has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the past and reportedly submitted a transfer request to Chelsea, only for the deal to fall through.

Lampard does not rule out Rudiger and Hudson-Odoi departures this month. Hudson-Odoi will play against Barnsley #cfc https://t.co/ZhieMCXROb — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 22, 2020

Hudson-Odoi signed a new contract with Chelsea in September 2019, but seems like he could be on his way out of the club in search of more regular playing time. He is one of Chelsea's brightest young talents and will command a fee in the range of £30-40 million.