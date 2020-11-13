Reports: Chelsea monitoring Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde

According to reports, Chelsea are monitoring Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde. The teenager has been dubbed as the next Ansu Fati and is highly rated within the Catalan club. However, unlike the Spaniard, Balde operates as a left-back and is devastatingly good at it.

Balde was always destined for great things. He showed great athletic ability as a child and was the fastest in his age group by a mile. However, the youngster always wanted to play football and was first spotted by RCD Espanyol, who enrolled him in their academy.

Balde exceeded all expectations there and developed so well that he caught the eye of Barcelona scouts. Balde moved to La Masia in 2011, when he was just nine years old and soon had everyone gushing about his talents.

Balde is now being touted as the next best thing to come out of the Barcelona academy, which has reportedly made Chelsea sit up and take notice.

Chelsea and Liverpool interested in the Barcelona teenager

Chelsea is not the only Premier League club who are interested in the youngster. Liverpool are also believed to be monitoring the teenager, who has been scouted by quite a few big clubs in Europe. Both Premier League clubs have been in talks with the player’s representatives as they attempt to coax the teenager away from Barcelona.

Report: Chelsea have already made approach for Barcelona's next big thing https://t.co/KSEe01dlBW via @NewsNowUK — IfyStev_SportsNews (@IfystevS) November 13, 2020

Chelsea’s interest in the player is understandable. Even though the Blues invested in Ben Chilwell this summer, Balde is a generational player who could be a start in the making. If Chelsea manage to secure his signature, their left-back position could be secured for years. However, pricing him away from Barcelona will not be easy.

Ronald Koeman is reportedly a huge fan of Balde and has already promoted the 17-year-old to the first team squad. The Dutchman is ready to let Junior Firpo leave in the winter and sees the teenager as the ideal back-up for Jordi Alba. Balde could even be pushing the Spaniard for a first-team place in a year or two.

Advertisement

The Barcelona manager has already shown faith in youngsters this season, with Ansu Fati and Pedri featuring prominently in his plans. Despite all the interest surrounding him, the teenager is staying grounded and is happy at Barcelona, much to the relief of the Catalans.

However, if a window of opportunity does open in the future, Chelsea will definitely be ready to put in an offer for the player.