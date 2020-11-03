Reports: Chelsea preparing to make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter

Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, according to reports.

The Blues have already invested heavily in their backline this season, bringing in Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, Edouard Mendy from Rennes, and also signing Thiago Silva for free, after he left Paris-Saint Germain.

While the defense has improved from the previous season, Frank Lampard is apparently not satisfied with his backline yet, setting his eyes on Ginter.

The German defender joined SC Freiburg as a youngster and rose through the ranks to make his debut in the Bundesliga.

He was subsequently picked up by Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund and went on to play 102 games for the Black and Yellows over a period of three seasons, scoring four goals.

However, Ginter struggled to secure a first-team spot at Dortmund and ultimately joined Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2017. He has since established himself in the Bundesliga side’s first team, even scoring 8 goals in 106 appearances.

Ginter’s playing style has evoked comparisons with Spanish defender Sergio Ramos in the last couple of years. German legend Lothar Matthaus also spoke highly of the 26-year-old's leadership qualities following his impressive display against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

And if reports are to be believed, Ginter could be seen in Chelsea colors before the end of January.

Chelsea could sign Matthias Ginter for £30 million in January

Matthias Ginter has drawn comparisons with Sergio Ramos recently

Advertisement

Chelsea are preparing to secure Ginter’s services in the winter transfer window. However, because the Stamford Bridge outfit already invested £200 million in the summer transfer window, they might have to offload Antonio Rudiger before a move can be sanctioned.

And if Lampard can manage to sign Ginter, it would be a massive coup for the club.

Chelsea could be prepared to make a fresh bid for Borussia Monchengladbach and German defender Matthias Ginter in January, who has impressed during the early weeks of the 2020-21 campaign. (Kicker) #CFC #Gladbach #Inter #Atletico — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) November 1, 2020

Ginter is a fantastic defender with impressive ball-playing abilities. He has great awareness and can read the game very well. The 26-year-old is also good in the air and can be an intimidating presence in both boxes.

Ginter would be a welcome addition to the Chelsea team. He is a leader who does not just bark orders, but leads from the front.

Advertisement

Chelsea in transfer move for German centre-back Matthias Ginter from Borussia Monchengladbach dubbed ‘new Sergio Ramos’ https://t.co/LdC2Ptaxq7 — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) October 31, 2020

Despite being highly regarded by clubs around Europe, Chelsea could sign Ginter for as low as £30 million. Ginter's current contract expires in 2022, which could help the Blues in their pursuit of the Monchengladbach defender.

And after hitting gold with Mendy in between the sticks, Lampard will hope that Ginter can be the defensive rock that his side deserves.