Reports: Chelsea to put 5 players up for sale in January

Chelsea are reportedly planning to sell as many as five players in the January transfer window.

The Blues spent in excess of £200 million on new signings last summer but failed to trim down their squad.

According to Eurosport, Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri, Danny Drinkwater and Antonio Rudiger.

Frank Lampard is looking to reduce the number of options at his disposal as he is unable to keep all his players happy, particularly those who don't feature regularly.

Antonio Rudiger has fallen down the pecking order since the Blues signed Thiago Silva in the summer. He is now linked with a move to Juventus.

Marcos Alonso, on the other hand, has lost his place in the Chelsea starting line-up to Ben Chilwell, who signed for the club from Leicester City last summer. He has also been linked with a move to Serie A.

Emerson Palmieri was signed with the hopes that he would be the long-term successor to Marcos Alonso. He has, however, failed to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League and has been linked with a move back to the Italian top flight.

With Edouard Mendy shining between the sticks for Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga seemingly has no future at the club. The Spaniard has been dubbed as one of the worst-ever signings in the Premier League after a string of errors and poor performances.

Chelsea will find it difficult to recover a majority of the £70 million they spent to sign Kepa. However, they are reportedly open to letting him leave on loan in the hopes that he will rediscover his form at another club.

Danny Drinkwater has been unable to settle at Stamford Bridge and spent last season on loan at Burnley. He is currently on loan at Aston Villa and, it seems unlikely that Dean Smith's side will sign him on a permanent transfer. This could prove to be a tricky situation for Chelsea as Drinkwater still has two years left on his current deal.

Chelsea unlikely to make any major signings in January despite enduring a poor run of form in recent weeks

Chelsea are looking to offload players who are surplus to requirements to raise funds for future transfers

Chelsea currently sit in ninth position on the Premier League table. Frank Lampard's men have lost four of their last six league games, leading many to believe that the Englishman could be sacked if results do not improve in the coming weeks.

Chelsea could use the January transfer window to make new signings to improve their squad. However, Eurosport claims that the club hierarchy are unlikely to spend more money, having already signed seven new players in the summer.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham sensation Declan Rice but the report suggests that the deal could take place next summer.

The Blues are now focused on trimming down their squad and raising funds for future transfers.