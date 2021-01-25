Reports: Chelsea set to appoint Thomas Tuchel as Frank Lampard's replacement

According to Goal, Frank Lampard is set to be sacked by Chelsea less than 24 hours after the 3-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup.

After an impressive season in 2019-20, where he guided a youthful Chelsea side to a top-four finish and an FA Cup final appearance with no signings, Lampard and Chelsea have struggled for results more often than not this season.

Chelsea are currently on a poor run of form in the Premier League, picking up seven points from a possible 24, with five losses and one draw in their last eight games.

They are currently seated ninth, well adrift of the expected top-four finish, and it is reported Frank Lampard could be relieved of his duties as early as today. With an announcement imminent, the Chelsea players and coaching staff have been told not to report at the training ground until later this afternoon.

Frank Lampard is set to be sacked, as @Matt_Law_DT reported today. Chelsea board ‘furious’ and ‘disappointed’ for weeks. 🔵 #CFC #Lampard — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2021

While Chelsea’s struggles persisted, Lampard insisted he could find a solution and bring about a turnaround to the club’s fortunes, while remaining confident over his future in the dugout.

Prior to kickoff against the Luton Town yesterday, Lampard said;

“I’m a fighter first and foremost. It’s how I managed to make a career out of the game as a player. When I packed up, I could have easily stayed in the media or come out of football altogether."

“I didn’t need to get back in. I got back in with a desire to be successful. I didn’t have blinkers on. I knew that there will be tough times and things that you can’t control like you did as a player."

However, it appears that Roman Abramovich has finally run out of patience with the former midfielder 18 months into the three-year contract he was given and is now on the lookout for a potential replacement.

Former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel set to become Chelsea’s new manager

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

According to well-renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, ex-Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel is set to land the Chelsea job after accepting an offer today.

Roman Abramovich is in dire need of a German manager to bring the best out of big-money summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, and Thomas Tuchel fits the profile for the London club.

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new Chelsea manager, confirmed. Frank Lampard will be officially sacked today - Tuchel has accepted the #CFC job and is expected to sign in the coming hours. 🔵



RB Lepzig won’t let Nagelsmann go now + Allegri is considering other options/clubs. https://t.co/KODPcJAFF5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2021

Chelsea were reportedly looking at Julian Nagelsmann and Maximiliano Allegri, but Fabrizio added that while Leipzig would not let Nagelsmann leave, Chelsea were never in touch with the former Juventus boss.

The Blues have been long-time admirers of Tuchel following his breakdown with the Ligue 1 champions, and it appears the 47-year-old is finally headed to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s exit could stir controversies amongst the Chelsea faithful, especially due to his achievements during his playing days at the club where he became the club's all-time top goalscorer.

The Chelsea legend exits Stamford Bridge having led the club in 84 matches, finishing with 44 wins, 15 draws, and 25 defeats.

