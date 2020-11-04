Chelsea are set to offload three first-team stars in the January transfer window on loan, according to reliable journalist Simon Johnson.

The players are goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson Palmieri and Baba Rahman. All three of them do not belong to Frank Lampard's plans for the foreseeable future, and are likely to be sold as the club aims to trim its deadwood and maintain balance within the squad.

The aforementioned report also states that the management may sell them permanently in order to cash in after a window that saw over £250 million spent on incoming transfers.

Kepa may have played his last game for Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga has lost his number one spot to Edouard Mendy at Chelsea

Chelsea bolstered every position this summer, creating a world-class team for the long term with a host of talented players including Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Lampard's lack of trust in Kepa after last season's debacles was one of the club's worst-kept secrets. The Spaniard's poor form this term saw him fall out of favor with his manager, after which the Blues lured Senegalese shot-stopper Edouard Mendy for £22 million.

Mendy, who was Chelsea great Petr Cech's recommendation, is yet to concede a goal in his brief Premier League career.

With Cech also included in the squad, it seems unlikely that Kepa will ever displace Mendy in the pecking order.

Edouard Mendy is the first Chelsea goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in their first three Premier League games since Petr Čech in 2004.



In particular, Chelsea boss Lampard heaped praise on Mendy's attitude and approach. He said:

“I think what he’s shown so far has been very complete. “Those clean sheets have shown big parts of his game; he’s made saves in moments in games that have certainly helped us, where if the goal had gone in the games could have gone another way."

Lampard added that the best is yet to come for Chelsea's new gloveman.

“I think there is going to be a lot more to come, and with his attitude which is key. I’ve seen how he wants to work and how he wants to be, and the humility in him, I think he can go much further, in many departments," he claimed.

Kepa will have to resurrect his career, look for minutes elsewhere and most importantly, ensure his spot in the Spain national side ahead of Euros.

Meanwhile, Emerson remains unsettled at Chelsea, and is expected to play second fiddle to Ben Chilwell. However, with Marcos Alonso's potential axing, it'll be interesting to see if the Blues let go of Emerson.

Baba Rahman, also a left-back by trade, made his last appearance for Chelsea in 2016. He has since endured loan spells in the German, Spanish and French top-flights, but only made 42 senior appearances across four years.

Chelsea take on Rennes later today in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge. While it appears impossible for Kepa and Rahman to feature, Emerson may be asked to deputize at left-back.

