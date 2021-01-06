Reports: Chelsea set to rival Manchester United for the signature of Moises Caicedo

Manchester United are reportedly set to face competition from Chelsea for the services of Ecuadorian teenager Moises Caicedo.

According to a report by Ecuadorian media outlet El Telegrafo, Chelsea and Ajax have entered the race to sign the talented youngster.

Having made his debut for Independiente de Valle in October 2019, the 19-year-old had emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United in recent weeks.

Since his debut, he has garnered 25 league appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

The pacy forward is also an established international with Ecuador and became the first player born in the 21st century to score a goal in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers.

His form has not gone unnoticed around Europe, with Manchester United among the first teams to make contact about his availability.

Speaking to the Radio La Red about the possibility of Caicedo leaving Independiente this year, the club general manager Santiago Morales said:

"There is interest from various teams for Moises Caicedo and we believe that we will not have him this year,"

In a separate interview with Machdeportes, Morales added:

''There are two strong teams from Europe interested in the teenager and there is another club interested in England along with Manchester United."

If Caicedo makes the move to Old Trafford, he would become the second Ecuadorian to represent Manchester United, following in the footsteps of compatriot Antonio Valencia.

Moises Caicedo is one of the highest-rated young players on the Ecuadorian football scene, with many tipping him to become the greatest player in the country's history.

The 19-year-old comes with speed, technique and skill. However, there is still an element of unrefined ability in his end product, which is to be expected considering his age.

Manchester United are currently staffed with an abundance of young talent in the forward line. Signing Caicedo would be in accordance with the club's strategy of signing talented forwards.

However, the recent transfers of Facundo Pellestri and Amad Diallo, coupled with the presence of other youngsters like Mason Greenwood and Daniel James, means that the Red Devils might find themselves overstaffed in attack with too many similar players.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will proceed with the transfer of Moises Caicedo.