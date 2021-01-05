Reports: Chelsea shortlist 4 managers as potential replacements for Frank Lampard

Chelsea are believed to have identified four potential managerial targets to replace underfire boss Frank Lampard if the club's poor form continues.

Lampard's job is under threat after his side lost to Manchester City on Sunday, marking their fourth defeat in their last six Premier League games.

According to The Independent, Thomas Tuchel, Max Allegri, Brendan Rodgers, and Ralph Hasenhuttl are the managers who are being considered by Chelsea if they choose to sack Frank Lampard.

Thomas Tuchel was recently sacked by Paris Saint-Germain and will be desperate to get back into a managerial role. The German tactician won two Ligue 1 titles during his time in France and led PSG to their first-ever Champions League final last season.

Massimiliano Allegri has been out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of the 2018-19 season. The Italian has been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent months and is reportedly ready to get back into management. During his time at Turin, he won four consecutive domestic doubles between 2015 and 2018.

Brendan Rodgers was previously a part of the coaching staff at Chelsea and has impressed one and all during his time as manager of Leicester City. He has experience when it comes to managing top clubs as he spent three years as manager of Liverpool.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been largely impressive during his time as manager of Southampton. The Austrian has overachieved during his two years at the helm and is currently leading his side in a fight for the European places.

Frank Lampard knows the rules at Chelsea better than anyone - turn it around quickly or Abramovich's axe WILL fall https://t.co/tRUcwBWCX3 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 5, 2021

Chelsea likely to give Frank Lampard more time despite their recent run of poor results

Chelsea have dropped to ninth place in the Premier League points table

Advertisement

Despite being linked with a number of managers in recent weeks, Chelsea are likely to give Frank Lampard time to engineer a turnaround.

Chelsea have been known to pull the trigger on a manager's time at the club when they sense things are heading south. Lampard, however, is a club legend, and a fan favorite.

The Chelsea board backed their former hero when they spent in excess of £200 million on new players in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea 'draw up four-man shortlist' of potential Frank Lampard replacementshttps://t.co/YLRk997iqE pic.twitter.com/JKU4zrkyd9 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 4, 2021

Chelsea had a strong start to their Premier League season and were dubbed as title favourites by the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Jamie Carragher due to the depth and strength of their squad.

Their recent form has seen them drop to ninth place in the Premier League table but they remain just three points off the top four.