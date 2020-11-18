Reports: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud may leave the club in January 

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has reportedly decided to leave the club and could do so in the upcoming January transfer window.

The France international joined the Blues from Arsenal in January 2018. He has since gone on to make 94 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 29 goals and providing 14 assists.

However, the Frenchman hasn't manage to seal his spot as the first-choice striker throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, which has led to reduced playing time.

The 34-year-old originally signed an 18-month contract with Chelsea, which was due to expire in June 2020, but his fine performances post-lockdown convinced the club to give him a one-year extension.

However, the arrival of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig has pushed Olivier Giroud further down the pecking order at Chelsea. He has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

This is far from ideal, considering that Olivier Giroud currently leads the line for the France national team. French coach Didier Deschamps recently advised the former Montpellier man to rectify his club situation by the time the next international window comes around in March.

Les Bleus sign off on 2020 with a win against Sweden (4-2)! 😄💪🇫🇷🇸🇪 #FRASWE #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/T1B9SZeYBo — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 17, 2020

In this regard, Giroud is said to be considering a future away from Chelsea, with a return to France being mooted.

Chelsea on an upward trajectory after a slow start to the season

After an initial wobble, Chelsea seem to be finding their groove in their second season under Frank Lampard. They are among the most in-form sides in the Premier League at the moment.

Advertisement

Much of this has been down to the arrival of Edouard Mendy between the sticks, while other new signings including Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell have also settled in nicely at Chelsea.

Considering the money that was expended on strengthening the squad this season, a lot is expected from the Blues, who are finally beginning to make the most of the talent in the squad.

However, it seems like Olivier Giroud might not be at Stamford Bridge for much longer, with reports by Telefoot Chain suggesting that a few Ligue 1 sides are intently monitoring his situation at Chelsea.

The former Arsenal man recently became the second-highest scoring player in the history of the French national team, with 44 goals from 105 caps. Giroud is now just seven goals behind France's all-time record goal-scorer Thierry Henry.

🇫🇷 @_OlivierGiroud_'s brace last night means he is just seven goals away from catching Thierry Henry as France’s all-time leading scorer! pic.twitter.com/hJ5hceIlkY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 18, 2020

An opportunity to have the record to himself could present itself to Olivier Giroud next year in the run-up to the European Championships and in the quadrennial tournament itself.