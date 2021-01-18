Reports: Chelsea willing to break club transfer record for Erling Haaland 

Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a new striker and have turned their attention to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. This interest could see them break their transfer record to sign the striker.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Blues are considering moving for the Norway international this summer. A transfer fee is being lined up that could surpass the £75.8m Chelsea paid to sign Kai Havertz last summer.

While a move for Haaland might indicate a lack of confidence in Timo Werner, the report suggests that Chelsea will still keep the German international in their ranks.

The Stamford Bridge side were the biggest spenders in the market last summer, with over £200m spent on new recruits. The club, however, have struggled for consistency with the majority of their new signings in attack struggling to make an impact.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have flattered to deceive while Hakim Ziyech's spell in West London has been blighted by injuries.

Record-breaking Erling Haaland could be a good fit for Chelsea

Erling Haaland scores goals for fun

Haaland joined Dortmund last summer after a protracted transfer battle, which involved several top European sides.

Since then, the 20-year-old has announced himself as a goalscorer of epic proportions, with several records tumbling in his wake. So far, he has scored 35 goals and provided six assists from 35 appearances in all competitions.

Haaland reportedly has a release clause of €75m in his contract with Dortmund although this figure will not come into effect until 2022.

To avoid a transfer battle next year, the Blues will have to begin negotiations with Dortmund immediately although it is understood that the club are unwilling to let their prized asset leave. They might reconsider if Chelsea table a bank-breaking offer.

Other clubs interested in the 20-year-old include Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid. However, financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic means that these clubs are unlikely to make a move for the player.

It is unknown if Chelsea will follow up on their interest with an official bid. It cannot be argued, though, that if Erling Haaland arrives at Stamford Bridge, he has the potential to take the London club back to the top of the Premier League.